Gill smashes 21-ball 40 in Fazilka Falcons thrilling one-run win over Arshdeeps Ludhiana

Mohali, Sep 7 (PTI) Shubman Gill smashed seven fours and a six in his 21-ball 40 as his team Fazilka Falcons pipped the Arshdeep Sibnh-led Ludhiana Lions by a solitary run in their Sher-e-Punjab T20 League match here.

Playing his first match of the season for the Falcons, India's Test and ODI captain provided a flying start to Falcons' innings but they could manage only 170 for 9 in their 20 overs. In reply, Lions were restricted to 169 after 20 overs.

For his explosive contribution at the top of the order and the impact of his much-awaited first appearance of the season, Gill was named Player of the Match.

Ludhiana found a way to fight back through Kartik Chadha, who produced a remarkable spell to derail the Falcons' momentum.

Chadha claimed the prized wicket of Gill and finished with outstanding figures of 4/9 in his four overs, putting the brakes on Falcons' scoring.

Despite the setback, important contributions from Prerit Dutta (36 off 23) and Jaiveer Bhinder Singh (21 off 18) helped the Falcons recover and post a competitive 170/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing 171, the Ludhiana Lions were under pressure early as Falcons' bowlers struck at regular intervals. Opener Karteek Sharma attempted to steady the innings with a patient 32 off 29 balls, but the Lions continued to lose wickets as the required run rate climbed.

Just when the chase appeared to be slipping away, Krish Bhagat and Madhav Pathania produced a stunning late revival.

The pair launched a counterattack, putting the Falcons' bowlers under immense pressure and stitching together an unbeaten 61-run partnership from just 29 balls.

Pathania was particularly destructive, smashing an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls, while Bhagat remained not out on 28 off 23 balls, keeping the Lions firmly in contention heading into the final over.

With 19 runs required from the last six balls, the game went down to the wire.