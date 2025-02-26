The Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal on February 24, has generated significant interest amongst investors, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a key player in India’s economic growth. Day one of the summit saw the receipt of numerous investment proposals, including intentions to invest and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), totalling ₹22,50,657 crore. These proposals are expected to create 13,43,468 employment opportunities in the state, putting it on the fast track to progress and development.

At the summit, PM Modi positioned the state as the next global industrial hub and enlisted strategic advantages it holds for investors. He also announced the launch of 18 new policies to boost industrial investment, in addition to sector-specific investment commitments, and a push for the state’s electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy sectors.

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav address at GIS 2025.

Launch of strategic policy initiatives PM Modi launched 18 new policies designed to stimulate industrial growth, including initiatives for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), export promotion, logistics, start-ups, and renewable energy. These policies, he said, aim to position Madhya Pradesh as one of the best destinations for industry to invest into, with an aim to drive economic growth and generate employment.

The policies include Madhya Pradesh Industrial Policy 2025, MSME Policy, Export Promotion Policy, Logistics Policy, Start-up Policy, Madhya Pradesh Animation, VR, Gaming, Comics & Extended Reality Policy, Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy, Semiconductor Policy, Drone Promotion and Utilization Policy, Film Tourism Policy, Tourism Policy, Pumped Hydro Storage Policy, City Gas Distribution Policy, Aviation Policy, Renewable Energy Policy, Health Investment Promotion Policy, and Integrated Township Policy.

The policies launched aim to position Madhya Pradesh as a leading investment destination, fostering economic growth and job creation. Key sectors highlighted for growth include textiles, tourism, and technology, with the Prime Minister talking about the state’s potential as the ‘Cotton Capital of India’ for its contribution to the textile sector, the growing interest in tourism particularly along the Narmada river and its developing medical tourism sector. He also touched on the global confidence in India’s economic strength, citing projections from the World Bank and United Nations.

The summit was attended by some of the top industrialists in the country, as well as global delegates representing key nations. PM Modi spoke about the strategic advantages the state of Madhya Pradesh holds, in terms of its vast local population, central location along the Delhi-Mumbai National Highway, its extensive road network spanning five lakh kilometres, its robust agricultural and mining sectors, and the extensive infrastructure development that the State has seen. “For the first time in history, the entire world is looking at India with hope”, adding that the same trust is being extended to Madhya Pradesh. He also congratulated the Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav for announcing 2025 as the year to boost industrial growth in the state.

Push for EVs and automotives The summit showcased the progress made by Madhya Pradesh in the electric vehicle sector – the state recorded the registration of two lakh electric vehicles by January 2025. The MP Mobility Expo at GIS 2025 highlighted the state’s focus on sustainable automotive technologies. Madhya Pradesh is home to more than 30 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and is rapidly emerging as a key hub for EV manufacturing. Pithampur, known as "The Detroit of India," boasts Asia’s largest National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX), which provides cutting-edge solutions for testing, evaluation, research and development, and certification for the automotive and auto component industries.

The MP Mobility Expo brings together major stakeholders, including vehicle manufacturers, technology innovators, investors, and policymakers, offering a platform to share business strategies and accelerating future progress. This is a step in the right direction towards establishing a sustainable automotive industry in Madhya Pradesh, promoting innovation, partnerships, and investment in green mobility.

Infrastructure improvements, including railway electrification and airport expansion, are also underway to support the mobility sector. PM Modi highlighted the state’s advancements in renewable energy, including the inauguration of the floating solar power project in Omkareshwar. “Madhya Pradesh has fully electrified its railway network, and 80 railway stations are being developed,” he said.

Renewable energy growth Madhya Pradesh is shifting its focus to renewable energy, aiming to meet 50 per cent of its electricity consumption from sustainable sources. While addressing the Feeder Solarisation Summit at GIS-2025, the New and Renewable Energy Minister, Rakesh Shukla, stated that Madhya Pradesh has immense possibilities in the field of renewable energy and told investors that the state has a favourable environment for investment. This saw the signing of power purchase agreements and the announcement of significant investments in solar and wind power projects.

MoUs worth over ₹2 lakh crore were signed in the renewable energy sector, with major investments from companies like Reliance Industries Limited ( ₹60,000 crore in biofuel), Avaada Energy Private Limited ( ₹50,000 crore in pumped hydro storage), Torrent Power Limited ( ₹26,500 crore in pumped hydro storage), M/s Four Square Green Energy Private Limited ( ₹5,005 crore in solar, wind, and energy storage), Shri Tech Data Limited ( ₹3,000 crore in green hydrogen), among others.The state is also focusing on solar energy, with Letters of Award (LoA) issued for the establishment of 1,000 MW solar power plants.

Major investment commitments Industrialists shared their positive experiences in Madhya Pradesh, with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announcing plans to invest ₹1.10 lakh crore in the state, creating 1.20 lakh jobs by 2030. Avaada Group also committed to a ₹50,000 crore investment in solar and wind power projects.

Nadir Godrej, Chairman of Godrej Industries, said: “Madhya Pradesh is making rapid strides in development, and investing here has always been beneficial. The support received in the past has facilitated continuous progress, and now the state is fully prepared for future growth.”

Foreign dignitaries, including the Consul General of Switzerland, Martin U Meier, expressed enthusiasm for the summit and highlighted the European Free Trade Association’s (EFTA) commitment to investing $100 billion in India over the next 15 years.

Commitment to economic growth Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav, spoke about the state’s commitment to doubling its economy within five years and contributing to India’s $35 trillion economy goal. He emphasised investor-friendly policies that have been implemented in Madhya Pradesh to attract investors, alongside streamlined regulatory processes and robust infrastructure development.

“Madhya Pradesh is preparing an ideal ecosystem for industrial expansion”, Dr Yadav said, highlighting the state’s vast land area, ample water resources, surplus power, a lot of which is renewable, and availability of skilled workforce. He announced plans for new industrial parks and projects, including Plug and Play Centres and a Semiconductor Park.