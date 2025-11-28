GIS Day 2025: How Geospatial Tech Is Emerging as Infrastructure’s Core System

Burns & McDonnell India marked GIS Day 2025 with a day-long programme that reflected a clear shift in how geospatial technology is viewed in India’s utilities and infrastructure sectors. What was once a specialist mapping tool is now emerging as a core intelligence engine, one capable of powering decisions across environmental stewardship, engineering design, operations, asset management, and long-term planning.

Held at the company’s India office in Mumbai, the event brought together senior industry leaders, academic experts, technology partners, and a large cohort of engineering students. Through technical presentations, live demonstrations, panel discussions, and student-led innovation showcases, GIS Day 2025 offered a comprehensive view of how spatial intelligence is moving from the margins to the centre of enterprise decision-making.

A Shift From Maps to Intelligence The event opened with an office tour for students, followed by a series of strategic sessions outlining Burns & McDonnell India’s expanded GIS vision for 2025. The message was consistent across speakers: GIS is no longer a passive repository of maps but an integrated system linking environmental data, engineering models, financial estimates, field conditions, and future risk predictions.

Summarising this industry shift, Breck McGary, CEO of Burns & McDonnell India, remarked: “GIS Connect 2025 was a definitive statement on where our industry is heading. By bridging the gap between the raw potential of student innovators and the strategic vision of industry leaders, we proved that GIS is no longer just a support tool; it is the central nervous system of modern engineering. We aren't just mapping the future here; we are actively building the talent pipeline to engineer it.”

This focus on GIS as the “central nervous system” shaped the narrative of the entire day.

Technical Depth: From LiDAR to BIM Twins The mid-morning GIS technical showcase featured Burns & McDonnell’s engineering teams demonstrating practical applications of high-resolution terrain modelling, LiDAR-based alignment studies, GIS-linked estimating workflows, and construction-ready asset visualisations.

These presentations illustrated the growing demand for multi-layered geospatial intelligence, where tools such as LiDAR, BIM, and remote-sensing datasets operate in concert. In projects ranging from transmission corridor design to wetland protection and urban redevelopment, GIS is increasingly the platform through which disciplines converge.

Sustainability and Community Integration A dedicated CSR segment introduced the work of Vatsalya Trust, highlighting their initiatives in child welfare and skills development. The segment drew attention to the need for technology ecosystems that benefit communities as much as they support infrastructure.

This sentiment was echoed later in the day when panellists discussed how GIS integrates biodiversity indices, climate projections, and community feedback into planning. The underlying direction was evident: sustainable development today is impossible without spatial intelligence.

Student Innovation: A Preview of the Next GIS Workforce One of the most dynamic segments of the event was the student showcase, featuring six teams across two rounds. Their projects spanned predictive analytics, smart mobility, neighbourhood safety modelling, green-cover accessibility, and cultural mapping.

Many teams utilised open-source GIS platforms, AI-enhanced datasets, and custom-built spatial models reflecting the evolving skill sets entering the industry.

Highlighting this shift, Shailesh Deshpande, Vice President, Environment Services, said: “What stood out this year was the shift in conversation from simply ‘capturing locations’ to ‘solving complex problems.’ Witnessing the seamless integration of AI, sustainability, and data analytics in the student projects was inspiring. It confirmed that we are building an ecosystem where technology meets purpose, ensuring that we deliver relevant, comprehensive solutions that create an impact.”

The student presentations signalled a growing convergence of GIS with computer science, environmental engineering, and behavioural analytics.

Industry Perspectives: ESRI and the GIS Ecosystem A special session featuring ESRI brought global trends into focus from real-time 3D modelling to geospatial twins, dynamic dashboards replacing static environmental reports, and automated pipelines supporting utility operations. ESRI emphasised the importance of interoperability, positioning GIS not as a standalone system but as a system of systems.

The Panel: Integrating GIS for Holistic Decision-Making The afternoon panel discussion, “Beyond the Map,” brought together experts from biodiversity, geospatial analytics, T&D engineering, and academia. Their dialogue underscored the practical barriers and opportunities in making GIS the foundation of enterprise intelligence.



The highlight of the afternoon was the multidisciplinary panel discussion featuring:

Dr. Ninad Raut , Godrej & Boyce

Dr Shrikant Gabale , Graphias Solutions

Nikesh Regmi , Burns & McDonnell India

Shailesh Deshpande , Burns & McDonnell India

Prof. Anupama Kovi , IIT Bombay The panel tackled the central theme of the day:

How can utilities unlock the full potential of GIS as an enterprise intelligence engine?

Key insights included:

Holistic environmental modelling: Using GIS to overlay biodiversity indices, hydrological flows, and climate projections for proactive site planning.

Single-source-of-truth datasets: Overcoming organisational silos by standardising spatial data across engineering, finance, operations, and sustainability teams.

Field expertise + AI: Ensuring that automation is strengthened—not replaced—by on-ground understanding, especially in subsurface mapping and risk prediction.

High-accuracy digital twins: Integrating LiDAR, BIM, and GPR into unified spatial models for redevelopment and utility modernisation.

Academic alignment: Incorporating real-world spatial datasets into university curricula to strengthen India's future GIS talent pipeline. The panel’s consensus: the biggest shift utilities must embrace is treating GIS as an enterprise platform, not a peripheral support function.

GIS as the Operating Framework of Modern Infrastructure GIS Day 2025 made one point unmistakably clear: India’s utilities and infrastructure sectors are entering an era where GIS is essential to strategy, sustainability, and execution. Whether used for predictive maintenance, ecological conservation, route optimisation, or long-term capacity planning, geospatial intelligence is becoming the operating framework through which modern infrastructure is designed, built, managed, and improved.

As the industry becomes more interconnected technologically, operationally, and environmentally, GIS will continue to serve as the foundation that ties everything together.

