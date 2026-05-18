Give Your Child 2X Financial Protection with Axis Max Life Online Saving Plan Plus

As education costs increase, parents in India are considering various options to ensure that money worries do not restrict their children’s higher education needs. One way parents can save for their child’s education expenses is by purchasing Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus (UIN: 104L131V02). This is a unit-linked, non-participating individual life insurance savings plan that offers long-term wealth creation through market-linked investments.

Additionally, this ULIP offering also offer protection benefits for your child that further enhances the benefits offered by the plan. The new Platinum variant of the Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus goes beyond the standard protection on offer by providing 2X protection benefits to the child in the case of parent’s untimely demise. The 2X benefit truly illustrates our promise of - Aapka Bharosa, Humari Zimmedari !

Life Cover Payout for Beneficiary Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus platinum offers 3 different protection benefits to the policy beneficiary. These include - lump sum benefit, Family Income Benefit and Funding of Premium benefit that can be claimed by beneficiaries such as the child of the policyholder.

The policyholder does not have to choose one or more these benefits, as the policy beneficiary will receive all 3 protection benefits together, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Let’s check out the details of how each of these features provides enhanced protection to beneficiaries of the Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus.

2X Premium Funding with Platinum Variant

The Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus offers the waiver of future premium benefit to policy beneficiary if the life insured passes away during the policy term. The future premiums payable by the insurer will be 2X of the future outstanding premiums in the case of the Platinum variant of the plan. At end of the policy term, the fund value, as on the maturity date, will be disbursed to the nominees.

This feature ensures that the fund corpus keeps growing over time while the surviving family members are not burdened with premium payments to avail the policy benefits. This way, the Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus ensures that the parent’s untimely demise does not put the child’s higher education plans on hold due to shortage of funds.

Regular Family Income for Platinum Variant

In the case of the life insured’s demise during the policy term, the nominee(s) will receive 1% of the sum assured each month as regular family income under the Platinum Variant. These payouts start in the month coinciding with or subsequent to the life insured's demise.

A minimum of 36 and a maximum of 120 monthly payments are made to the family. If the remaining policy term is less than 120 months, the monthly payments will continue only till the end of policy term.

Note: For complete details, please refer to the policy contract available on the company website.

Lump Sum Benefit

The lump sum payout benefit offered by Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus is the higher amount among the following:

Higher among - Sum assured chosen at inception or annualised premium chosen at inception times cover multiple, or

105% of the premiums paid up to the date of demise This benefit is applicable in case of the Platinum as well as other variants of the plan.

Illustrative Example of Protection Benefits Offered Under Platinum Variant

Let’s see how these protection benefits of the plan work with an example. Suppose Rajat purchases the Platinum variant of the Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus to save for his daughter’s future higher education needs. The annual premium for the plan is ₹2 lakh and he opts for a premium payment term of 10 years and a policy term of 20 years. He also chooses the 10X annual premium option and the sum assured offered for the policy is ₹20 lakh.

If Rajat unexpectedly passes away after the 1st year of the policy term, below are the financial benefits which his daughter and family will receive:

Benefit Component Calculation / Basis Payout Structure Total Benefit Amount Immediate Lump Sum Payout Sum Assured under the policy Paid immediately on death of policyholder ₹20 lakh Family Income Benefit (Monthly) 1% of Sum Assured ( ₹ 20 lakh) ₹ 20,000 per month for 120 months (10 years) ₹24 lakh Funding of Future Premiums (Platinum Variant) 2× of all future premiums ( ₹ 2 lakh in this example) ₹ 4 lakh annually funded by insurer for remaining 9 years of PPT ₹36 lakh Total Child Benefit Lump Sum + Family Income Benefit + Future Premium Funding Combined financial support to child/family ₹80 lakh Maturity Benefit in 20th year ₹8.91 cr.* Total Payout to Nominee Child Benefits + Maturity Benefit ₹9.71 cr.*

*Note: The above example is illustrative only, please check the Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus policy contract available on the Axis Max Life website for complete details.

Other Key Benefits for Policyholders

The Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus not only offers enhanced protection for policy beneficiaries as discussed above, but also provides various benefits to policyholders during their lifetime. Some of these benefits are:

Women Empowerment Benefit Female policyholders receive a special Women Empowerment Benefit from the inception of the policy. At the time of first premium payment, Axis Max Life will add an amount equivalent to 1% of Annualized Premium under Limited and Regular Pay or 0.5% under Single Pay to the fund value at time of allocation of first years’ premium, depending on payment frequency.

For example, if your annual premium is ₹1 lakh, you get an extra ₹1,000 invested along with your money in the same fund that you have selected. This extra allocation for female policyholders is applicable for all plan variants and payment methods.

Existing Customer Benefit If you are an existing Axis Max Life policyholder, you can avail an additional loyalty bonus in the form of a special Existing Customer Benefit (ECB). This extra amount will be added to the fund value either on maturity or after (85 – your entry age)th policy year, whichever is earlier.

ECB is available for all eligible policyholders opting for any variant of Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus. The bonus amount is computed using the below formula:

Policy Term Existing Customer Benefit Policy Term less than 20 years 2.5% of Annualised/Single Premium Policy Term greater than or equal to 20 years 5.0% of Annualised/Single Premium

What’s more in the case of Platinum variant, ECB benefit is available even in the case of the life insured’s demise within the policy period.

Return of Policy Administration Charges The Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus (UIN: 104L131V02) also offers the benefit of Return of Policy Administration Charge to policyholders who outlive their policy. Under this benefit, the insurer refunds a fixed percentage of the total Policy Administration Charges deducted over the policy tenure. This refund is usually completed at the time of policy maturity or at the end of (85 less age of entry)th policy year, whichever comes earlier.

The percentage of the total Policy Administration Charges you get back under Return of Policy Administration Charges is as follows:

Policy Term For Policy Term (PT) < 15 years For Policy Term (PT) >= 15 years Return of Policy Administration Charge % 125% of the total Policy Administration charge deducted throughout PT (i.e., till maturity date) 150% of the total Policy Administration charge deducted throughout PT (i.e. till maturity date)

Note: Above benefit is subject to applicable terms and conditions. Please check the product prospectus for details.

Bottomline

Traditionally ULIP offerings have always been popular among individuals who are seeking a single financial product that offer the dual benefit of market linked returns and life cover. The Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus (UIN: 104L131V02) continues to offer market-linked wealth creation to policyholders.

This makes this plan suitable for achieving a wide variety of long-term goals such as child education, retirement, etc. Beyond this, the Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus variants such as platinum also provide enhanced financial protection to the policy beneficiaries in case life does not go according to plan.