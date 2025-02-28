With significant investment proposals received at the Global Investors Summit 2025, held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a leading industrial and investment hub in India. The state has secured ₹26.61 lakh crore in investment proposals, pointing towards significant capital inflow across multiple sectors. These investments are set to accelerate economic growth and contribute towards achieving the ₹2.1 trillion economy target by 2047.

Madhya Pradesh: Key Investment Sectors and Potential Industrial Policy Department The Industrial Policy Department of Madhya Pradesh has received ₹8.616 lakh crore in investment proposals, with an estimated 6 lakh new jobs to be created. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav emphasised simplifying regulatory processes, strengthening infrastructure, and enhancing ease of doing business. Declaring 2025 the "Year of Industry", the state government reaffirms its commitment to industrial growth and employment generation.

Renewable Energy Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a major force in renewable energy, attracting investment proposals worth ₹5.72 lakh crore, which will generate 1.4 lakh jobs. Leading companies like Reliance Industries, Avaada Energy, and Torrent Power have signed MoUs worth over ₹2 lakh crore. The state aims to fulfill 50% of its electricity needs through renewable sources.

Mining and Mineral Resources Rich in minerals like diamonds, limestone, dolomite, cement, copper, and manganese, Madhya Pradesh has received ₹3.22 lakh crore in investment proposals for mining, creating 55,000 new jobs. CM Dr. Mohan Yadav highlighted the state's flexible mining policies, ensuring a fivefold increase in mineral revenue and making investments hassle-free.

Tourism and Film Industry The tourism sector has received ₹4,468 crore in investment proposals, aimed at expanding cruise tourism, film production, hotels, resorts, water parks, and golf courses. The Tourism Policy 2025 and Film Tourism Policy 2025 provide lucrative benefits for investors. Bollywood actor and state Brand Ambassador Pankaj Tripathi praised Madhya Pradesh as a top-tier tourist destination, while Padma Shri archaeologist K.K. Mohammed proposed the creation of a "Rebel Museum" in Chambal, inspired by England’s Robin Hood Museum.

"About 20 years ago, I played the role of a guide in a film shot in Madhya Pradesh, and since then, I have liked this state. People in India no longer need to travel abroad; everything is right here. Next month, I will visit Madhya Pradesh with my family, " said actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Agriculture, Horticulture & Food Processing

With ₹4,000 crore in investment proposals, the Agriculture and Food Processing sector is set for major expansion. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in India to have a land bank of 1 lakh hectares and the necessary infrastructure for investment. The central government has allocated ₹1,000 crore to promote food processing, and new entrepreneurs can benefit from this scheme.

The state government aims to expand the horticulture sector from 27 lakh hectares to 32 lakh hectares in the next five years and increase production from 400 lakh metric tons to 500 lakh metric tons.

Madhya Pradesh ranks first in spice crop production, second in fruit production, and third in milk production in India. The state has 11 agro-climatic zones, 700 railway stations, 60 flights, and 9 inland ports. It also has a strong agricultural marketing network, where 100 million metric tons of farm produce are sold annually. Currently, 4,000 food processing units are operating in the state.

Textile Industry Arvind Group has announced an ₹800 crore investment in the technical textiles industry, creating employment opportunities. Dr. Param Shah, Group Head of Corporate Affairs at Arvind Group, said that Arvind Company is going to invest over ₹800 crore in the technical textile industry in Madhya Pradesh. He mentioned that their company will also create job opportunities while supporting the 'Make in India' mission.

Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail CEO, Mr. R. Swaminathan, highlighted the fast-growing Indian apparel market. He stated that Madhya Pradesh is an important state for textile manufacturing. Emphasizing digital trade, he pointed out that the e-commerce sector in Madhya Pradesh has great potential. He also mentioned the vast opportunities for research in the textile industry. To grow the textile sector from $150 billion to $350 billion, joint efforts from all areas are needed.

Other Key Investment Sectors Urban Development & Housing: ₹ 1.97 lakh crore investment, 2.3 lakh jobs

1.97 lakh crore investment, Science & Technology: ₹ 78,000 crore investment

78,000 crore investment MSME Sector: ₹ 21,000 crore investment

21,000 crore investment Adani Group Investment: ₹ 2.10 lakh crore, 1 lakh jobs Other Major Announcements Renewable Energy Department MoUs worth over ₹2 lakh crore signed with Reliance Industries, Avaada Energy, and Torrent Power.

Industrial Policy Department Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav declared 2025 as the "Year of Industry", ensuring a business-friendly environment and regional industry conferences.

Mining & Mineral Resources Department

Aimed at a fivefold increase in mineral revenue, simplified and flexible mining policies will ensure 100% financial assistance.

Urban Development & Housing

A proposed ₹1.97 lakh crore investment will generate 2.3 lakh jobs.

Energy Department Initiatives to promote coal-based energy, securing energy needs for the next 20 years.

Tourism Department Investment of over ₹4,468 crore, with tourism contributing over 10% to India's GDP by 2047.

Science & Technology Department

Commitment to ₹78,000 crore in investments.

Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment

The summit is expected to create 17.34 lakh job opportunities.

MSME Sector Madhya Pradesh’s MSME sector ranks 7th in India, with 18 new policies to boost business ease.

Public Health & Family Welfare

Proposed ₹17,000 crore investment creating 49,000 jobs.

Higher Education Department Investment of ₹7,000 crore, generating 15,000 jobs.

Horticulture & Food Processing

Expansion in horticulture area and production with a vision to strengthen food processing infrastructure.

Medical Education Department Proposed ₹3,000 crore investment, creating 9,000 jobs.

Aviation Sector Investment of ₹1,400 crore, creating 1,000 jobs.

Public Works Department (PWD) Proposed investment of ₹1.30 lakh crore, generating 4,000 jobs.

With these significant investments, Madhya Pradesh is poised to become a leading industrial, agricultural, and tourism hub in India, paving the way for substantial economic growth and job creation.