Global Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 celebrates visionary leadership, innovation and excellence

The Global Leadership Summit & Awards 2026, organised by the Global Triumph Foundation (GTF), brought together distinguished leaders, policymakers, industry professionals, educationists, entrepreneurs and change-makers for an engaging exchange of ideas on leadership, innovation, inclusion and sustainable growth.

Held at ITC Welcom, Delhi, on 24th October 2026 under the theme “Leadership Beyond Boundaries,” the summit served as a platform for meaningful dialogue, professional networking and the exchange of perspectives on the evolving role of leadership in shaping businesses, institutions and society.

Distinguished Dignitaries and Industry Leaders The inaugural session featured an eminent gathering of distinguished personalities, including Justice Shri Lokpal Singh, Former Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court; Shri Pradeep Gandhi, Former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Chhattisgarh; Major General Vikram Dev Dogra (Retd.), AVSM, former General Officer Commanding of a Strike Division and international speaker ; Dipendra Diwan , Journalist & Chhattisgarh in charge Art of living ; Smt.Jyoti Ratre- Mountaineer, Ajay Pratap Singh

Other distinguished participants included Mukesh Tyagi, Bollywood actor, former CEO of ENRON India and National Spokesperson of the BJP, and Dr. Indrajit Ghosh, Chairman of the MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India and CMD of World GREXPO Foundation.

Their participation added valuable perspectives on leadership, governance, institutional development and the importance of building strong professional ecosystems.

Leadership, Innovation and Sustainable Growth A key highlight of the summit was the panel discussion titled “The Future of Leadership: Innovation, Inclusion & Sustainable Growth.”

The discussion brought together professionals from human resources, business leadership, marketing, power generation, healthcare and operations to examine how organisations can cultivate inclusive workplaces, embrace innovation and build sustainable growth strategies.

The panel featured Archana Singh, Head – HR & Admin, Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH Spices); Dr. John Yesudhas, CEO and Founder, IGO Group; Dr. Ashok Kumar Singh, Deputy General Manager, Lalitpur Power Generation Company; Vanita Duggal, AGM – Operations, Aakaar Medical; and Mayank Mehta, Director – Operations, SSM Managing Group.

The session emphasised the significance of forward-thinking leadership, organisational adaptability, collaboration and people-centric decision-making in a rapidly transforming business environment.

Media, Thought Leadership and Literary Excellence The summit also featured the launch of The Business Ascent, the monthly business magazine associated with Global Triumph Foundation. The magazine provides a platform for business insights, leadership perspectives, entrepreneurial journeys and industry developments.

The event further featured the launch of DASAVATARA, authored by Ms. Neha Agarwal, recognising the contribution of literary expression and knowledge-sharing to the broader intellectual landscape.

Amrendra Shukla, COO – Digital, Mint (Hindustan Times Media Group), delivered the keynote address, bringing a media and digital industry perspective to the summit's wider leadership dialogue.

Additional speaker sessions featured Dr. John Yesudhas, CEO and Founder of IGO Group, and Pritish Kumar Tripathy, CEO and Founder of My Mitraa Technology Private Limited.

Transforming Education Through Visionary Leadership Recognising education as a cornerstone of social and economic progress, the summit featured a second panel discussion on “Transforming Education Through Visionary Leadership, AI & Future-Ready Learning.”

The session explored the changing education landscape, the role of artificial intelligence in learning, institutional innovation and the importance of preparing students for the demands of a dynamic global economy.

The discussion featured Dr. Mamtha Sathish, CEO and Founder, The Innerworld Counselling for Mental Well Being Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. Suneeta Pandey, Senior Academic Incharge, City Montessori Inter College ; Monika Malik , Principal, The Scottish High School, Dwarka Expressway

Raghavendra S. Bevinamarad, Secretary, Disha Group of Institutions; and Dr. Bhavana Ayachit, Deputy Director, Sagar Institute of Research & Technology.

The panel highlighted the need for visionary educational leadership, responsible integration of emerging technologies, future-ready learning environments and a continued focus on human development.

Global Triumph Foundation: Advancing Leadership and Collaboration The Global Triumph Foundation (GTF) is a research, networking and professional engagement organisation focused on connecting entrepreneurs, educators, business leaders and industry stakeholders through conferences, summits, awards and collaborative initiatives.

About The Business Ascent The Business Ascent is a monthly business magazine featuring leadership insights, business developments, entrepreneurial stories, industry perspectives and emerging opportunities. It aims to provide a platform for thought leadership and to highlight the

Global Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 The summit recognised individuals and organisations for their contributions to business, entrepreneurship, technology and professional excellence.

Award Winners: GSPANN Technologies; Vedatatvam Enterprises; Flavourflix Foods LLP; A. Vijay Kumar; Dr. Shiv Kumar; Wing Commander (Dr.) Rakesh Kumar Prashar; Nitin Jain; SSM Managing Group; Jigar Dattani; Dr. Ashok Kumar; Moirangthem Oliver Meetei; Azagar Ali Shaik; The Splendor of Kashmir; Dr. Jitesh Jain; Amara Studio Sphere Private Limited; My Mitraa Technology Private Limited; The Innerworld Counseling for Mental Health; Vimaan Desk; Fly My Luggage; Emigos Solutions; Career Pathways; Javed Ali; Hemant Kumar Ravi; Mr. Harsha Vardhan; Amlendu Vats; IGO Group; Dr. John Yesudhas; Azabu; Puneet Raheja, Fidael Power Solutions LLP

Global Education Summit 2026 The summit celebrated educational institutions and professionals committed to academic excellence, innovative learning and institutional development. A dedicated panel discussion explored visionary educational leadership, artificial intelligence and future-ready learning.

Award Winners: Drona Public School; Dr. Meenu Pandey; Dr. Bhavana Ayachit; Prof. (Dr.) Lalit Kumar Gupta; Adrian Frank; Ms. Neha Agarwal; Kangarookids International Preschool, Prayagraj; Della Junior Preschool & Daycare; Saraswati Academy; Dr. M. S. Vashisht; Peas in Pod Preschool; Shanti Juniors School, Narela, Delhi; Nagarjuna School of Excellence, Ramannapet; St. Xavier's International School, Kalyan; Rohit Kapoor; Akash Soni; Royal Kids International School, Devadurga; Global Tota International School; Hello Kids Star; Ambience Public School; Dr. Abhijit Banerjee; Disha Group of Institutions; Raghavendra S. Bevinamarad; Dr. Suneeta Pandey; Team My Inspire India, The Pandavas Education, St, Xavier’s International Schol,Bapgaon, G D Goenka School, East Delhi, The Scottish High School

Global Women Excellence Awards 2026 The awards honoured women achievers for their professional accomplishments, leadership and contributions across diverse sectors, celebrating their role in inspiring progress and empowering future generations.

Award Winners: Madhulika Syal; Alpna Jain; Renu Pandey; Pratibha Rathi; Anusuya Koul; Aditi Malik; Dr. Priyanka Gautam; Shrinidhi Prasankumar; Juboni Beni Tungoe; Ms. Ritu Srivastava; Saptadweepa Sanghamitra; Dr. Ppreettee Pndey; Dr. Shruti Oza-Rahurkar; Sugandha Gavade; Komal Mehra; Dr. Ruth Ramya Kalangi; Vanita Duggal; Reena Tyagi; Varsha Bangar; Dr. Anjali R. Meena; Shaik Kareemunnisa; Kulsaybi; Dr. Sunita Sindhu; Dr. Kalpanaa Gosavi; Dr. Manmeet Kaur Wilkhoo; Ms. Arpita Vyas; Prof. (Dr.) Priyanka Goel; Jyoti Ratre; Richa Arora; Soma Pandey; Neha Srivastava; Prof. Dr. Meena Ramanathan; Shreyasee Das, Ayushi Ashok Mishra

The summit reflects the vision and commitment of Amit Jain and Monika Bothra, Founders of Global Triumph Foundation (GTF) and The Business Ascent. Through their leadership, they have worked to create platforms that connect business leaders, entrepreneurs, educationists and change-makers, fostering collaboration, knowledge-sharing and professional excellence.