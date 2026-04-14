Global Print, Indian Ink: Scaling the next frontier of Indian publishing

The Indian publishing industry is no longer just a domestic powerhouse, but a global contender. With the market already valued at over $8 billion and projected to grow at a nearly 20 per cent annual rate, the sector has reached a critical inflection point. To address the shift from domestic success to global scale, the Global Publishing Exchange 2026 recently concluded in New Delhi.

Presented by Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) Free Zone, in association with Mint, the exclusive conclave brought together the architects of India’s literary and academic exports to solve a singular challenge – how to turn international ambitions into a sustainable operating model.

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The scale of ambition

The event opened with a close look at the data driving this expansion. While India is a prolific producer of diverse content ranging from academic research to regional storytelling, the exposure is limited to the country. The bridge to the world is still being built. The sessions highlighted a massive ecosystem at play, noting that the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone is now home to more than 20,000 companies representing 168 nationalities. This scale is mirrored in the economic ties between the regions, following the 2022 CEPA agreement, bilateral trade between India and the UAE has surged to $100 billion.

The growth potential for publishers is underscored by the shifting dynamics of the MENA region. Serving a population of over 493 million, the regional book market is currently valued at $1 billion but is aggressively forecasted to triple by 2030. Indian entrepreneurs are already leading this charge, with over 2,000 Indian-owned businesses currently operating within Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, including around 600 companies focused specifically on the high-growth sectors of digital publishing and e-books.

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From aspiration to execution

The evening began with a reality check. While the creative spirit of Indian publishing is high, execution remains a hurdle. This comprises factors like tax complexity, distribution costs, and fragmented market access.

“Global ambition is easy, but execution is not. The real question is not whether Indian publishers can go global, but can they do it efficiently enough to make it sustainable? In an environment of global realignment, the decision to double down on a cultural and knowledge framework is intentional,” said Rakshita Madan, Editor, Mint Digital.

Madan’s address set the tone for the rest of the evening – publishing is now a global business that must compete not just creatively, but structurally.

Mr. Saif Alsuwaidi, Director of Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone.

Sharjah: The strategic global gateway

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A keynote address by Mr. Saif Alsuwaidi, Director of Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, shifted the focus toward practical solutions. He positioned Sharjah not merely as a location, but as a plug-and-play ecosystem designed to strip away the bureaucratic friction of international expansion.

“Our objective has always been simple. Remove barriers so publishers can focus on what they do best – creating and distributing knowledge. By strengthening the connection between India’s vibrant publishing community and Sharjah’s global ecosystem, we can build new bridges that allow ideas to travel further and faster than ever before,” he said.

Mr. Saif also highlighted that Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone offers the world’s first AI-powered business license, which allows publishers to register their business in under five minutes, alongside the benefits of 100 per cent foreign ownership and zero corporate or personal income tax. These features allow Indian publishing houses to reinvest margins back into talent and content rather than administrative overhead.

The event emphasised overcoming execution challenges and leveraging the MENA region's growing market potential.

Planning for taxation and strategy

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A central pillar of the conclave was the technical deep-dive into the bottom line. For many publishers, the fear of double taxation and complex compliance often halts expansion plans. The event featured a comprehensive presentation on how the UAE’s regulatory framework, supported by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), provides a safe harbour for Indian intellectual property.

Providing a perspective from the Indian industry’s leadership, the panel discussion titled ‘The Global Chapter: New Pathways for Indian Publishers’ examined how this partnership acts as a catalyst for domestic growth. “The India-Sharjah relationship is far more than a symbolic international partnership; it is a strategic growth corridor,” said Ramesh K Mittal, President of The Federation of Indian Publishers. He noted that while India brings immense editorial depth and multilingual strength, Sharjah provides the necessary “market intermediation and a strong bridge into Arab and global cultural networks”.

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The sessions further explored how to achieve significant cost optimisation by utilising Sharjah as a centralised distribution hub, which effectively reduces the per-book shipping costs to Europe and Africa. Beyond physical logistics, the discussion turned to the digital frontier. Publishers were shown how to leverage the Publishers Platform, a digital network connecting over 400 houses across 80 countries, to trade rights and promote titles globally.

Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives & Global Markets at the Sharjah Book Authority.

Building the next bridge

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A fireside chat with Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives & Global Markets at the Sharjah Book Authority centred on the “why” behind the partnership and the specific ways Indian publishers can benefit from a presence in the UAE.

Ms. Chaibah emphasised that Sharjah has moved beyond being a simple administrative centre to becoming a high-tech incubator for the industry. “The goal is for Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone to be an ecosystem, not just a place where you get your license. If you are smart, you are using this as a networking hub to make deals and make more business. It is about holding the publisher’s hand and ensuring they get proper AI support and technology to grow.” she noted.

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The chat further stressed that the Gulf region is more than a market; it is a logistics hub. With a population of over 493 million, the demand for educational and cultural content in the MENA region is surging. The speakers noted that for an Indian publisher, Sharjah signals stability and continuity, providing the confidence required for long-term capital investment in foreign markets.

The path forward

As the formal sessions concluded, the takeaway was clear – that Indian publishing is no longer short on content; it is now building for scale. The event served as a catalyst for new partnerships, shifting the industry’s focus from ‘What can we write?’ to ‘How can we reach the world?’

“Indian publishing is not short on content, capability, or creativity. What it is now building towards is scale… with efficiency. That shift, from aspiration to execution, is what today has really been about. We see this as the start of an ongoing dialogue and collaboration,” said Satyajit Sengupta, Executive Director, HT Media Group.

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Join the Global Chapter

The Global Publishing Exchange 2026 has set the roadmap. For publishers, agents and authors ready to take the next step in their international journey, the resources and networks established during this conclave remain available. To learn more about the event’s outcomes, view session recordings, and explore Global Print, Indian Ink, visit the official microsite.