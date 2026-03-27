Global print, Indian Ink: Will Sharjah be the new gateway for Indian literature?

The Indian publishing industry is getting all set to cross the border. Indians are known to be voracious readers creating a massive market for international titles. Now, the country is also emerging as one of the primary exporters of diverse literary voices, high-quality academic research and world-class literature that are finding their space on bookshelves across the world.

This shift has compelled Indian publishers to look to scale beyond domestic borders. But, as they do so, they are faced with a new set of complex challenges that require more than just great storytelling to overcome. From navigating international taxation and regulatory frameworks to managing high distribution costs and fragmented infrastructure, global expansion comes with its own share of challenges.

The Sharjah Publishing Exchange 2026, being held on April 9, 2026, aims to address some of these issues and offer all the answers under one roof. Presented by Mint and powered by Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, this exclusive, invitation-only conclave on the theme ‘Global Print, Indian Ink’ is designed as a roadmap for the future of the industry, with insights delivered by publishing leaders, tax strategists and international business experts.

Why this matters now

For most Indian publishing CEOs and founders, one of the primary challenges is managing the business side of global sales. Moving books and digital rights across borders involves looking into financial and legal hurdles that can quickly drain resources. The Global Publishing Exchange is aimed at solving the most pressing practical problems of going global, starting with operational costs.

Setting up a global office is traditionally considered to be both an expensive and time-consuming process. The event will explore how to reduce these overheads by using a “plug-and-play” business hub. Furthermore, the event will look into the complexity of international taxation. Navigating foreign tax laws is difficult for any business, and experts at the event will explain how to simplify this process using free zone advantages to ensure that expansion remains profitable. Finally, the conclave addresses market access, looking at Sharjah as a central hub to reach markets in Europe, Africa and the Middle East faster and more efficiently than shipping directly from the subcontinent.

A strategic partnership in Sharjah

A major highlight of the evening will be the role of Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone as a strategic bridge between India and the global market. For an Indian publisher, Sharjah is more than just a geographic location. It offers the tools necessary for international success. By operating within this specialised free zone, Indian firms can benefit from full foreign ownership and zero currency restrictions. These tax benefits and financial freedoms ensure that the revenue generated from international sales can be reinvested back into the growth of the publishing house and its authors, rather than being lost to administrative costs. This partnership represents a new era of cross-border collaboration that strengthens the ties between the Indian and Emirati publishing sectors.

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone offers Indian publishers several advantages to scale internationally by providing a dedicated ecosystem designed specifically for the needs of the book trade. As the world’s first publishing-focused free zone, it provides a unique framework for tax optimisation and infrastructure access that is simply not available elsewhere. By removing the traditional barriers to entry, it allows Indian houses to focus on what they do best, which is creating and curating exceptional content for a worldwide audience.

A power-packed agenda

The agenda for the Global Publishing Exchange 2026 is structured to be high-impact, moving quickly from high-level vision to practical execution. The evening will begin with an opening address by the Mint Editorial team, providing a look at the current growth of the Indian creative economy and the vast potential for export.

This will be followed by a keynote address from Saif Alsuwaidi, Director, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, who will discuss Sharjah’s role as a global gateway. He is expected to share specific strategies on how Indian publishers can lead their international operations from the UAE, providing a unique perspective on the global supply chain.

Following the keynote, the focus will shift to the bottom line with a deep-dive session on taxation and business advantage, titled ‘Maximising Margins: Strategic advantage of SPC’. Led by a global taxation expert, this segment will provide the technical information for publishers looking to optimise their global financial structures and maximise their margins.

The conversation will then move to a panel discussion titled ‘The Global Chapter: New Pathways for Indian Publishers’. Experts will map out concrete pathways for expansion and discuss how to stay competitive on the world stage against international giants. The formal sessions will conclude with a fireside chat on building the ‘Sharjah & India: Building the Next Publishing Bridge’, focusing on the long-term partnership between India and Sharjah.

The event will also serve as a high-density networking hub where some big names from Indian publishing can meet and collaborate.

How to register

The Global Publishing Exchange 2026 can provide the tools, contacts, and legal frameworks needed for Indian publishers to access world markets. Click here to register for the event.