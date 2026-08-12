Goa among top choices for monsoon 'micro-cations': Govt

Panaji, Aug 12 (PTI) Goa is emerging as one of the preferred destinations in India's growing monsoon "micro-cation" trend, with domestic searches for monsoon travel rising nearly 40 per cent year-on-year, the state tourism department has said.

The Airbnb search data indicates a shift in travel preferences, with Indians increasingly opting for spontaneous weekend getaways and short three-to-five-day holidays during the monsoon, the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Goa continues to strengthen its position as one of India's most sought-after year-round destinations," it said, pointing out that the coastal state has featured prominently among destinations benefiting from the growing demand for short, experience-led holidays.

Travellers were increasingly looking for destinations offering lush natural landscapes, authentic local culture and slower-paced experiences during the rainy season, it added.

Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte said the trend reaffirmed Goa's position as more than a beach destination.

"During the monsoon, the state transforms into a vibrant landscape of verdant forests, cascading waterfalls, heritage trails, spiritual experiences, local festivals and immersive village tourism," he noted.

The growing preference for shorter and more authentic holidays aligned with the state's strategy of promoting year-round and regenerative tourism, he added.

The Airbnb data also showed searches for non-metro destinations rising by over 40 per cent, the tourism department said, reflecting a growing preference for nature, culture and offbeat experiences.

Goa's quieter beaches, lush hinterland, wildlife sanctuaries, spice plantations, river cruises, monsoon festivals, adventure activities and boutique stays make it suited to the evolving travel trend, it stated.

Monsoon travel was also increasingly becoming a social experience, with couples, families and groups of friends opting for short breaks together, the department said.

Goa's accommodation options, ranging from luxury villas and boutique heritage homes to eco-resorts and homestays, cater to different categories of travellers, it noted.

The monsoon experiences were being promoted through campaigns focused on eco-tourism, heritage walks, culinary trails, wellness retreats, adventure tourism and local cultural festivals.