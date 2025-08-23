Goa is harnessing AI to make governance inclusive, people-centric: Khaunte

Panaji, Aug 22 (PTI) Goa is positioning itself as a frontrunner in India's digital journey by harnessing artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to make governance more inclusive and citizen-centric, state Minister Rohan Khaunte said.

The state information technology minister on Friday said that a smarter, future-ready state is being built under Goa AI Mission 2027.

Khaunte was speaking at the inaugural session of the 18th edition of the Digital Technology Conclave (DTC), organised by GovConnect in collaboration with Goa Electronics Limited, a state government subsidiary.

GovConnect is a national knowledge-sharing platform that works closely with central and state governments to design and deliver forums on digital governance.

Addressing the gathering, Khaunte said, "Today, we reaffirm our vision of moving from Digital India to Viksit Bharat. Through AI and emerging technologies, Goa is making governance inclusive, transparent, and closer to the people."

Goa is positioning itself as a frontrunner in India's digital journey, he said.

The minister said that aligning with the Goa AI Mission 2027, a smarter, future-ready state is being built where technology drives growth and empowers every citizen.

"This is a collective mission, where AI in governance is not just about efficiency, but about creativity, inclusivity, and transformation. Goa, with its spirit of creativity, openness, and resilience, is ready to lead this change," he said.

The opening session, "From Digital India to Viksit Bharat — A Unified Vision for Governance Transformation", saw discussions on digital governance, cybersecurity, next-generation public infrastructure and the role of emerging technologies in citizen services.