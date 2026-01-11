Goa records highest tourist footfall at 1.08 crore in 2025; foreign visitors top 5 lakh

Panaji, Jan 11 (PTI) Nearly 1.08 crore tourists, including five lakh foreigners, arrived in Goa in 2025, surpassing the numbers of previous years, as per official data.

The Goa government's focus remains on promoting quality tourism, diversifying markets, and advancing the coastal state's vision of Regenerative Tourism, ensuring that its growth translates into long-term benefits for local communities, the environment, and the economy, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Sunday.

In 2025, Goa recorded 1,02,84,608 domestic tourists and 5,17,802 foreign tourists, aggregating to 1,08,02,410 total arrivals, the state Tourism Department said in its data released on Sunday.

Foreign tourist arrivals through charter flights have played an important role in Goa's inbound tourism, particularly from traditional source markets, it said.

The data indicated that tourist arrivals in Goa, known for its picturesque beaches, have shown distinct phases of growth, disruption, and recovery over the years.

In 2017, the state received 68,95,234 domestic tourists and 8,90,459 foreign tourists, taking the total to 77,85,693.

Moderate growth continued (before COVID-19) in 2018 and 2019, with total arrivals reaching 80,15,400 and 80,64,400, respectively, as per the data.

This upward trend continued (post-COVID-19) in 2023 and 2024, with total arrivals at 86,28,162 and 1,04,09,196, respectively, it said.

On the international arrival front (foreign tourist), in 2017, Goa received 1,024 charter flights carrying 2,49,374 foreign tourists, which gradually declined to 799 flights and 2,16,738 tourists in 2019.

The department said the operationalisation of Manohar International Airport (at Mopa in North Goa) reflected in the data from 2023, when charter operations were recorded at both Mopa and Dabolim airports, with a total of 356 flights and 72,795 tourists.

"In 2024, charter arrivals stood at 266 flights and 58,680 tourists. As of 2025, Goa received 189 charter flights, bringing in 40,336 foreign tourists, with operations split between Dabolim and Mopa airports," it said.

Khaunte said that Goa's tourism performance, as reflected in the year-wise statistics, clearly demonstrates the resilience of the sector and the effectiveness of the government's sustained efforts towards structured and balanced tourism growth.

"The steady rise in domestic tourist arrivals, the gradual revival of foreign tourism across charter, scheduled international flights, and cruise segments, along with the enhanced role of Manohar International Airport, underline the state's improved connectivity and destination readiness," he said.

Khaunte said that foreign tourist arrivals through international scheduled flights have consistently contributed to Goa's inbound tourism.

"In 2017, 2,460 international flights operated through Dabolim Airport, carrying 3,35,573 foreign tourists. This number gradually declined until 2021, when only 265 flights and 11,971 tourists were recorded due to travel restrictions," he noted.

A steady recovery began in 2022, with 1,135 flights and 1,34,922 tourists. "The operationalisation of Mopa Airport became evident from 2023, when international flights were handled by both airports, together accounting for 1,416 flights and 1,95,067 tourists," he said.

In 2024, these figures increased to 1,546 flights carrying 1,95,990 tourists, the minister said.

"As per 2025 data, a total of 1,784 international (non-chartered) flights operated through Dabolim (643 flights) and Mopa (1,141 flights), carrying 2,35,798 foreign tourists," he said.

On the cruise tourism through Mormugao Port in South Goa, the minister said it continues to complement the state's tourism profile, with arrivals recorded through both foreign and domestic cruise vessels.

"In 2017, Goa received 34 cruise vessels carrying 40,822 foreign passengers. Cruise arrivals peaked in 2019, with 63,606 foreign passengers, before declining sharply during the pandemic period," he said.

The cruise operations resumed gradually in 2022, when five vessels brought in 12,856 passengers, including both foreign and domestic tourists, the minister pointed out.

"A significant increase was observed in 2023, with 52 vessels and 58,603 passengers, followed by 50 vessels and 66,555 passengers in 2024," he said.

As per the 2025 figures, 37 cruise vessels arrived in Goa, bringing in a total of 51,510 passengers, comprising 10,086 foreign and 41,424 domestic tourists, he added.