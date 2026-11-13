Godrej Properties acquires 31-acre land in Indore to build housing project

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired a 31-acre land parcel in Indore to develop a project comprising residential plots, as part of its expansion plan amid strong demand.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that it has added a 31-acre land parcel on Indore-Ujjain Road, Indore.

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"The land is planned for a plotted residential development with an estimated saleable area of 0.7 million square feet," it said.

Godrej Properties did not mention whether it bought the land outright or entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) with the landowner. It also did not disclose the estimated revenue potential from this upcoming project.

The company said the acquisition would help expand its presence in Indore's property market.

It already has two plotted developments in the city, Godrej Greenview Estate and Verdania Estate, and both are at an advanced stage of completion.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said, "Indore is one of India's most promising real estate markets, and we see significant long-term potential here."

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"This is our third project in the city and reflects our commitment to creating value for customers in high-growth markets, where demand for well-planned, branded plotted communities continues to rise," he added.

Godrej Properties is one of the country's leading real estate developers. In terms of annual sales bookings, the company became the largest listed firm during the 2025-26 fiscal year.

For the current fiscal year, the company has set a sales bookings target of ₹39,000 crore.