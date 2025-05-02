Going digital? Secure your online transactions with a virtual credit card

Online transactions have become an integral part of our daily lives, and ensuring secure and seamless payment is essential in this digital shift. Virtual credit cards offer a safe environment for online spending by protecting sensitive card information. If you are considering virtual cards, the IDFC FIRST Bank FIRST EA ₹N Credit Card provides security, convenience, and cashback offers through its FD-backed virtual credit card.

What are virtual credit cards? A virtual credit card is a digital version of a physical credit card, offering a credit card number virtually that you can use for online transactions. Unlike some virtual cards that generate new card numbers for every transaction, fixed-number virtual cards are stable and convenient for recurring payments. The FIRST EA ₹N Credit Card by IDFC FIRST Bank is an example of this.

Backed by a fixed deposit (FD), this card can be obtained without the need for a salary cheque or credit history verification. By opening an FD with as little as ₹5,000, you can obtain a credit limit of a minimum 100% of the FD value. This can be an option, especially if you are a first-time credit card user looking to build your credit profile.

What are the benefits of a virtual credit card? Virtual credit cards like the FIRST EA ₹N card offer a range of benefits for shopping and payments:

Enhanced security: Virtual cards can reduce the risk of fraud by keeping your physical card details hidden, potentially avoiding card cloning or data breaches. Cardholders may also benefit from lost card liability coverage up to ₹ 25,000 and personal accident cover worth ₹ 2,00,000 in case of mishaps. Convenient digital payments: The FIRST EA ₹ N Credit Card allows for making purchases using your smartphone, reducing the need to carry a physical card. Cashback offers: Cardholders can earn cashback on spends made via the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app (capped at ₹ 500 per statement cycle). Cashback is also available on UPI transactions through other apps and on utility payments, insurance premiums, and wallet loads done via the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app. There is also cashback on the first UPI transaction with FIRST EA ₹ N. Discounts and perks: Cardholders may enjoy discount of 25% on movie tickets booked through Zomato and can avail complimentary roadside assistance. Financial backing and protection: While you have uninterrupted access to funds, you also earn 7.25% p.a. interest on your fixed deposit while using the credit limit. Why choose the FIRST EA ₹ N credit card if you are a first-time user? For those new to credit cards, the FIRST EA ₹N Credit Card offers a combination of accessibility, security, and potential reward. Here’s why it's notable for first-time users:

Cardholders can apply, complete KYC, and potentially start using the virtual card quickly. Rewards: Cashback deals may be available on various spends like shopping online, paying bills, or dining out. Conclusion The IDFC FIRST Bank FIRST EA ₹N Credit Card offers online payment security and potential value through rewards, discounts, UPI integration, and security features. Securing the card against an FD allows for credit access without needing a credit history, which can make it an option for first-time users.

Those considering digital transactions may explore the FIRST EA ₹N Virtual Credit Card for a potentially seamless and secure online spending experience.

