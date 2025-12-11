Gold Loan Carnival Insights: Tracking Interest Rates for Smarter Borrowing

The Gold Loan Carnival from Bajaj Finserv brings a special chance for you to turn your gold jewellery into instant funds while also standing a chance to win exciting rewards. Running from 25 November 2025 to 28 February 2026, the carnival rewards select customers who take a gold loan of Rs. 1,00,000 or more. Prizes include foreign travel vouchers, 42-inch LED TVs, microwaves, and small home appliances. However, the reward does not apply if the loan is repaid within 180 days.

With so much to gain, it is natural to wonder how the rate of interest against a gold loan behaves during the Carnival period and what it means for anyone looking for an instant gold loan. Here is a simple breakdown to help you understand it better.

What the Gold Loan Carnival offers The Gold Loan Carnival is a limited-period rewards campaign. It does not alter the published rate of interest against gold loans, but it adds real value through prizes. Here is what you need to know before you apply for an instant gold loan during this offer window.

Offer period: 25 November 2025 to 28 February 2026

Eligibility: Customers who avail a gold loan of Rs. 1,00,000 or more from Bajaj Finance are eligible. Only one reward per customer during the entire offer period. The reward does not apply if you repay the loan within 180 days from disbursal.

Rewards available:

Reward category Maximum winners Short description Travel voucher for foreign trip 10 First reward category 42" LED TV 34 Second reward category Microwave 272 Third reward category Small electric appliance 10,188 Fourth reward category

Does the rate change during Carnival? The Carnival is a rewards campaign, not a promotional interest rate offer. The published rate of interest against gold loans remains based on valuation, loan-to-value ratio, customer profile, and regulatory norms.

Several factors determine your actual rate. These include the purity and weight of your gold, the loan amount you request, your credit profile, and the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on loan-to-value caps. Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan offers competitive interest bands. The company also ensures instant processing, so you get funds quickly without waiting weeks.

If you are looking for a gold loan, the Carnival window offers added value through rewards rather than discounted rates. Understanding how pricing works will help you plan better and avoid surprises.

How gold loan pricing works Your final rate of interest on a gold loan depends on multiple inputs.

Lender evaluation of your gold: Bajaj Finance accepts jewellery of 18 to 22 karats. The weight is measured in grams, and the market value is determined using the 30-day moving average of IBJA gold rates or the previous day's closing price.

Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio: RBI sets limits on how much you can borrow against your gold. This cap protects both lender and borrower. If your gold is valued at Rs. 2,00,000, the LTV rule will determine the maximum loan amount you can receive.

Processing fees: Bajaj Finance charges transparent fees that are 0.15% of the loan amount, subject to a minimum of Rs. 99 and a maximum of Rs. 600. Stamp duty is deducted upfront as per state laws. If you miss repayments after maturity, a penal charge of 3% per annum applies on the outstanding balance.

Tenure and repayment frequency: You can choose tenures from 1 day to 12 months. Repayment frequency options include monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual instalments. Longer tenures and less frequent payments may increase the effective interest cost over time. Why apply during the Gold Loan Carnival While the Carnival does not influence the calculation of your interest rate, it does bring several advantages:

You stand a chance to win valuable rewards. A travel voucher or a new TV can offset a portion of your borrowing cost. Even small appliances add practical value to your household.

Instant disbursal to meet even the most urgent need for funds. The process is straightforward, with minimal documentation required.

Your pledged gold is insured for free while in custody. You can opt for part-release if you repay a portion of the loan early. There are no foreclosure or part-prepayment fees.

The loan range starts at Rs. 5,000 and goes up to Rs. 2 crore, so you can borrow the amount that suits your needs. How to maximise value when you apply during the Carnival Follow these steps to apply for a gold loan during the Carnival and improve your chances of winning a reward.

Check eligibility and documents beforehand, and use the gold loan calculator on the Bajaj Finserv website to make informed borrowing decisions.

Choose your application method that best suits your convenience: online or your nearest Bajaj Finserv branch, which you can locate with the branch locator tool on the official website.

To qualify for Carnival rewards, your loan amount should be Rs. 1 lakh or more. However, avoid borrowing more than you require.

If you want to be eligible for a reward, keep the loan active for at least 180 days from disbursal. The Gold Loan Carnival does not change the base rate of interest against gold loans. However, the combination of competitive rates from Bajaj Finserv and the Gold Loan Carnival rewards makes it a good time to apply.

If you need quick funds, apply now via the Bajaj Finserv app or visit a branch near you. If you wish to qualify for Carnival rewards, ensure your loan amount meets the minimum amount threshold and keep the loan active for the minimum tenure to remain eligible. Make smart financial choices, enjoy the convenience of a gold loan, and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

