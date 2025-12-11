Gold Loan Carnival Insights: Tracking Interest Rates for Smarter Borrowing

The Gold Loan Carnival from Bajaj Finserv brings a special chance for you to turn your gold jewellery into instant funds while also standing a chance to win exciting rewards. Running from 25 November 2025 to 28 February 2026, the carnival rewards select customers who take a gold loan of Rs. 1,00,000 or more. Prizes include foreign travel vouchers, 42-inch LED TVs, microwaves, and small home appliances. However, the reward does not apply if the loan is repaid within 180 days.
With so much to gain, it is natural to wonder how the rate of interest against a gold loan behaves during the Carnival period and what it means for anyone looking for an instant gold loan. Here is a simple breakdown to help you understand it better.
The Gold Loan Carnival is a limited-period rewards campaign. It does not alter the published rate of interest against gold loans, but it adds real value through prizes. Here is what you need to know before you apply for an instant gold loan during this offer window.
Offer period: 25 November 2025 to 28 February 2026
Eligibility: Customers who avail a gold loan of Rs. 1,00,000 or more from Bajaj Finance are eligible. Only one reward per customer during the entire offer period. The reward does not apply if you repay the loan within 180 days from disbursal.
|Reward category
|Maximum winners
|Short description
|Travel voucher for foreign trip
|10
|First reward category
|42" LED TV
|34
|Second reward category
|Microwave
|272
|Third reward category
|Small electric appliance
|10,188
|Fourth reward category
The Carnival is a rewards campaign, not a promotional interest rate offer. The published rate of interest against gold loans remains based on valuation, loan-to-value ratio, customer profile, and regulatory norms.
Several factors determine your actual rate. These include the purity and weight of your gold, the loan amount you request, your credit profile, and the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on loan-to-value caps. Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan offers competitive interest bands. The company also ensures instant processing, so you get funds quickly without waiting weeks.
If you are looking for a gold loan, the Carnival window offers added value through rewards rather than discounted rates. Understanding how pricing works will help you plan better and avoid surprises.
Your final rate of interest on a gold loan depends on multiple inputs.
While the Carnival does not influence the calculation of your interest rate, it does bring several advantages:
Follow these steps to apply for a gold loan during the Carnival and improve your chances of winning a reward.
The Gold Loan Carnival does not change the base rate of interest against gold loans. However, the combination of competitive rates from Bajaj Finserv and the Gold Loan Carnival rewards makes it a good time to apply.
If you need quick funds, apply now via the Bajaj Finserv app or visit a branch near you. If you wish to qualify for Carnival rewards, ensure your loan amount meets the minimum amount threshold and keep the loan active for the minimum tenure to remain eligible. Make smart financial choices, enjoy the convenience of a gold loan, and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.How to maximise value when you apply during the CarnivalHow to maximise value when you apply during the Carnival
Mint (Normal Article): Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
Want to get your story featured as above? click here!