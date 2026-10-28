Gold & silver: Should you buy before Dhanteras or wait for a dip?

For many investors and families planning their Dhanteras purchases, this is a common question. Waiting for the prices to fall may seem sensible for many. But how do you know when the prices are actually likely to come down? The right approach depends on why you’re buying in the first place. A person purchasing jewellery or coins for Dhanteras may have a different objective than an investor looking to add precious metals to their portfolio.

Let’s understand the right strategy to buy gold and silver, which can help you make better timing decisions.

Why waiting for a big dip may not make physical gold cheaper When you check the gold rate today, you’re actually looking at a reference point in the market. The actual amount you pay for physical gold can be higher because making charges, premiums for jewellers, taxes, and other applicable costs add to the total.

During the festive season around Dhanteras and Diwali, the demand for gold and jewellery tends to increase. Some jewellers also charge a premium, depending on the product.

So, let’s suppose the market price of gold falls slightly after you decide to wait. If the premium or making charge of the jeweller increases around the same period, the savings you make from the lower price of gold can be offset partially or completely. Use a gold rate calculator to determine the final price you’d be paying at the counter after factoring in making charges and GST.

If you need gold jewellery for personal use during the festive season, there’s no point waiting for a significant correction. What matters is the final price you pay, and not the price of the metal alone.

The same principle applies to silver. However, silver prices can be more volatile, and retail costs can be different.

Should you buy gold or silver before Dhanteras? If you are planning to buy gold or silver for a festive or personal requirement, a practical approach is to buy a small quantity before Dhanteras. This can reduce your dependence on the price on one particular day.

When you compare prices at local jewellery stores, check whether the jeweller offers the option to lock the rate. However, you may also decide not to use the entire budget before Dhanteras. This approach involves a timing risk. For a larger allocation, a staggered or phased approach can be a more practical choice.

Silver prices are often more volatile compared to gold. That’s why buyers shouldn’t automatically consider a short-term price movement in one metal as a reason to buy the other.

Buying for jewellery vs buying for investment Your approach to buying precious metal should be based on the purpose of your purchase. Are you purchasing the metal for festive purposes or a personal occasion? Or do you simply prioritise pure investment?

For festive consumption If you’re purchasing for personal purposes, making charges, design costs, and purity emerge as relevant factors to consider along with the price of the metal. If the festival is already approaching, waiting for the perfect market price may not make much sense.

For ceremonial purchases where jewellery is not required, you may also consider coins and bars.

For pure investment When your objective is pure investment, the situation is very different. Since you don’t have the urgency to purchase the metal before Dhanteras or Diwali, you may consider waiting for prices to further drop.

Also, if you’re looking for financial exposure to precious metals, consider options like ETFs and mutual funds in gold or silver. These investment options can help you save on the making charges and jeweller premiums. Neither do they come with storage or security concerns.

What about silver before Dhanteras? Silver is a precious metal, and it’s also used in industrial applications. Therefore, silver prices are influenced by industrial demand, which is not relevant to gold. The supply of silver and economic conditions can also influence silver prices, which makes it more volatile than gold.

If you’re planning to buy silver for Dhanteras or personal use, consider allocating a part of your budget before the festival. With this approach, you can reduce the risk of purchasing the entire quantity when the price rises during the festive season.

If you’re purchasing silver for investment purposes, watch out for price trends and wait for the rates to fall. Check out the silver rates today and understand recent movements in price.

A practical phased buying strategy What if you want to invest a large amount in gold or silver, but are not sure about current prices? It’s logical to go with a phased approach, where you divide the planned allocation into two or more parts. This means you do not lock yourself into a single entry point.

Suppose you have ₹1 lakh to invest in precious metals. Consider allocating ₹50,000 now, and keep the remaining amount for a later purchase after Dhanteras or Diwali, when prices might dip.

If the price trend drops after the festive season, you may be able to lower the average purchase price. However, if prices continue to rise, you have still participated in the lower rate through your first allocation.

Conclusion So, should you buy gold or silver before Dhanteras? Or wait for precious metal prices to fall?

Waiting for a dip may not be worthwhile if you need gold or silver for festive purchases. Higher premiums can offset a modest fall in the underlying price.

Avoid treating jewellery as an automatic choice for investment for wealth-building purposes. With financial products like mutual funds and ETFs in precious metals, you may gain a more direct exposure to gold or silver, depending on your objectives.

A staggered or phased approach to purchasing can reduce your dependence on getting the timing exactly right. Consider your purpose of buying the precious metal and investment horizon instead of trying to predict the price during Dhanteras or Diwali. Plan your purchase based on your purpose to make strategic decisions while buying gold or silver.