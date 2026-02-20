Govt announces seven measures to help boost exports

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The government on Friday announced seven measures, including credit assistance for e-commerce exporters and support for alternative trade instruments, with an aim to promote the country's outbound shipments.

These measures are part of the ₹25,060-crore export promotion mission. Out of 10 components of the mission, three have already been rolled out in January.

To support exporters using digital channels, the commerce ministry announced credit facilities with interest subvention and partial credit guarantees.

The Direct E-Commerce Credit Facility will provide support up to ₹50 lakh with 90 per cent guarantee coverage.

The Overseas Inventory Credit Facility will extend support up to ₹5 crore with 75 per cent guarantee coverage, and an interest subvention of 2.75 per cent will be available, subject to an annual ceiling of ₹15 lakh per applicant, the commerce ministry said.

To promote export factoring as an affordable working capital solution for MSMEs, an interest subvention of 2.75 per cent will be provided on the factoring cost for eligible transactions undertaken through RBI/IFSCA-recognised entities.

Assistance is capped at ₹50 lakh per MSME annually and will be processed through a digital claim mechanism to ensure transparency and timely disbursal.

To support emerging export opportunities, the ministry said this intervention enables exporters to access new or high-risk markets through shared-risk and credit enhancement instruments such as Letters of Credit confirmation and negotiation.

For Trade Regulations, Accreditation and Compliance Enablement (TRACE), support will be extended to exporters in meeting international testing, inspections, certifications and other conformity requirements.

Under this, partial reimbursement of 60 per cent under the Positive List and 75 per cent under the Priority Positive List will be provided for eligible testing, inspection and certification expenses, subject to an annual ceiling of ₹25 lakh per IEC (import export code).

Facilitating Logistics, Overseas Warehousing and Fulfilment (FLOW) will enable exporters to access overseas warehousing and fulfilment infrastructure, including E-Commerce Export Hubs integrated with global distribution networks, it said.

Under this, an assistance of up to 30 per cent of the approved project cost will be provided for a maximum of three years, subject to prescribed ceilings and MSME participation norms.

For exporters from northeastern and hilly regions, Logistics Interventions for Freight and Transport (LIFT) was announced.

LIFT mitigates geographical disadvantages faced by exporters in remote, hilly, northeastern and landlocked districts. Under this, there will be partial reimbursement of up to 30 per cent of the eligible freight expenditure, subject to a ceiling of ₹20 lakh per IEC per financial year.

Financial assistance will also be extended for an integrated Support for Trade Intelligence and Facilitation (INSIGHT).

It is generally limited to 50 per cent of project cost, with up to 100 per cent support for proposals from central and state Government institutions and Indian Missions abroad, subject to notified ceilings.

Through these coordinated financial and ecosystem interventions, the government aims to reduce the cost of capital, diversify trade finance instruments, enhance compliance readiness, address logistics constraints and strengthen overseas market integration for MSMEs.