Govt approves wage revision of PSU general insurers, NABARD, RBI employees, pensioners

The central government has approved wage and pension revisions for PSU general insurers, NABARD and Reserve Bank of India employees, benefiting over 46,000 staff and pensioners. Here are all the dates, details and more…

PTI
Published23 Jan 2026, 11:46 AM IST
The Centre has approved wage and pension revisions for PSU general insurers, NABARD and RBI employees, benefiting over 46,000 staff and pensioners.
New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The central government has approved wage revisions for PSU General Insurance companies and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), as well as a pension revision for retirees of the Reserve Bank of India and NABARD.

A total of 46,322 employees, 23,570 pensioners and 23,260 family pensioners will benefit from the wage revision, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Regarding the wage revision of PSU General Insurance companies, the ministry said it will be effective from August 1, 2022. The total outgo will be to the tune of 8,170.30 crore, which includes 5,822.68 crore towards wage arrears under the wage revision, 250.15 crore for NPS, and 2097.47 crore for family pension.

The payment revision for NABARD will be effective November 1, 2022, and would entail an additional annual wage bill of around 170 crore and a total payment of arrears amounting to around 510 crore.

Pension revision would result in a one-time arrear payment of 50.82 crore, as well as an additional monthly outgo of 3.55 crore in pension payments to 269 pensioners and 457 family pensioners at NABARD.

The government has approved the revision of pensions and family pensions for retirees of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Under the approved revision, pension and family pension shall be enhanced by 10 per cent on basic pension plus dearness relief, with effect from 1st November, 2022.

The total financial implication is estimated at 2,696.82 crore, which includes a one-time expenditure of 2,485.02 crore towards arrears and a recurring annual expenditure of 211.80 crore.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

 
 
