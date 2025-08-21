Govt raises ₹1.42 lakh cr via asset monetisation till FY25

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The government has raised ₹1,42,758 crore through different modes of asset monetisation up to FY25, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Advertisement

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the projected financial contribution of asset monetisation for the current fiscal year is ₹30,000 crore.

The government monetises highway assets through three modes – Toll Operate & Transfer (ToT), Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), and Securitization (Project based financing through SPV).

Responding to another question, Gadkari said since inception of the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025 (Scheme) pilot programme in six states and Union Territories with effect from March 2024, as many as 4,971 road accident victims have been treated till 31st July, 2025.

Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025 (Scheme) has been notified on a pan-India basis.

Advertisement

Under this scheme any person who is a victim of road accident caused by the use of a motor vehicle shall be entitled to treatment cover up to ₹1.5 lakh per victim, subject to a maximum cap of 7 days from the date of accident at any designated hospital across the country.

Also, responding to a different question, he said as per data available on VAHAN portal as on 12th August 2025, the total number of High Security Registration Plates affixed on vehicles was 20,16,32,06.

The minister also said as on August 12, 2025, a total of 2,76,990 vehicles have been scrapped at Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs).

Under ToT Mode, open market bids are invited. Road stretches are awarded for a concession period (15-30 years) to the highest bidder, which must be above the reserve price.

Advertisement

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has formed National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT). NHAI offers stretches to NHIT for 15-30 year of concession period to obtain their highest valuation.

NHIT's offer price is compared with the reserve price. NHIT in turn raises money through bonds and discover the best price through sale of units on SEBI platform.