Govt to set up program management unit to improve efficiency of DMF, PMKKKY

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The mines ministry plans to set up a program management unit to facilitate the development of people affected by mining-related activities and effective coordination with the states for smooth implementation of Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana.

The government in 2025 launched the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) aimed at the welfare of areas and people affected by mining-related operations, using the funds generated by District Mineral Foundations (DMFs) from the funds accruing to them in terms of the mining act.

Accordingly, the Centre directed the concerned State Governments to incorporate the PMKKKY into the rules framed by them for the DMF and to implement the said Scheme.

The mines ministry said on its website that it is taking many initiatives to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of District Mineral Foundation/ Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana.

"Ministry of Mines plans to take services of a consulting firm to set up a Program Management Unit to facilitate the development/ welfare of mining areas/ affected people, effective coordination with State Government / DMF Districts for smooth implementation of PMKKKY as per laid down objective in PMKKKY guidelines," it said.

The mines ministry issued the revised PMKKKY guidelines last year to amplify the reach of the scheme and to ensure sustainable comprehensive development of the mining-affected areas.

The revised PMKKKY guidelines 2024 encourage DMFs to prioritise achieving targets under the Aspirational Districts Programme and Aspirational Blocks Programme, focusing efforts and allocating funds towards developmental projects in these identified districts and blocks.