Govt to study ways to address buildings' height curb issues near airports; to rope in ICAO experts: Naidu

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The government will carry out study with the assistance of global aviation body ICAO to look into solutions that can address issues related to height restrictions for buildings around airports, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Saturday.

Asserting that aviation safety is the top priority and will not be compromised, the minister also said the government plans to develop aerotropolises or cities developed around airports.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and the number of airports in the country has increased by 88 to 162 in the last 11 years and the aim is to add another 50 airports in the next five years.

While real estate development is gaining momentum, height restrictions are in place for buildings around airports to ensure safe flight operations.

There can be a "balance" in ensuring aviation safety and in developing real estate around airports, especially with advancing technology systems, Naidu at an conference organised by realtors' body Naredco.

"While we keep our operations intact with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines, the way we want to improve the height restriction s scenario right now is that we want to do an international study," the minister said.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of the conference, Naidu said the international study will follow the proper guidelines.

The government wants to have experts from the ICAO to do the study and also look at how the issues are being addressed in other international cities, such as Hong Kong, he said and also added that upgradation of technology systems will also help provide leverage in addressing the issues.

"We are in communication with the ICAO (on having the study)... it (the study) is in line with Viksit Bharat," the minister said.

He expressed hope that the study, once complete, will come out with positive recommendations.

ICAO, a United Nations body, which oversees global aviation standards.

The government aims to establish 50 new airports in the next five years, Naidu said and added that the country has the potential to have over 350 airports.