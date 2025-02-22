New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the government is working out measures to ensure that farmers do not have to sell their produces, especially fruits and vegetables, at throwaway prices.

Speaking after inaugurating the 'Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela' 2025 -- being held in the national capital from February 22-24 -- he emphasised the need to take new seeds varieties and farm technologies from labs to agriculture filed at the earliest.

Chouhan said the government is holding discussions with farmers directly as well as through their organisations to understand the problems and then making schemes to address the issues.

"Jahan-Jahan takleefein dekh rahe hain, hum yojana bana rahe hain (wherever we are seeing problems, we are making schemes to address those)", the minister said, listing out steps taken by the government in the last few years to protect the interest of farmers.

Chouhan said the government has removed exports restrictions on rice and onions while raising import duties on edible oils. He said the Centre has taken steps to help tomato farmers in view of price crash and will take measures for red chilli farmers of Andhra Pradesh as well.

"I want to assure our farming community, we will take all important decisions that are required for the welfare of farmers. Do not worry," he said, while asserting that the government is committed to this.

"There are some issues which are under consideration. Prices are low at farm gate level and consumers are paying high rates. Who takes the profit in middle? Profit margins should reduce. The difference between the farm gate price and consumer price for fruits and vegetables should come down," he said.

The minister added, "We are working out (a way) to ensure that farmers do not have to sell their produce at throwaway prices."

Lauding efforts of scientists at Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for its efforts in making India self-sufficient in foodgrains production, Chouhan said there is a need to take new seed varieties and technology to the field quickly so that farmers can benefit.

"Availability of good varieties of seeds is important. Farmers require it. ICAR is developing them... We need to ensure these seeds reach farmers quickly," he said.

The minister also asked the ICAR to handle 'Modern Agriculture Chaupal' programme where scientists will tell farmers about recent technological breakthrough, besides solving their problems. The programme will be telecast across India.

Chouhan said he does not sit in Krishi Bhawan in Delhi and rather go to fields to understand farmers' problems. He asked officers in his ministry and ICAR scientists to do the same.

The minister reiterated that the government is focusing on increasing farm production through yield improvements, reducing cost of production and ensuring that farmers get the right price for their produce.

Chouhan said the government is purchasing wheat and paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and assured farmers that it will purchase the entire quantity of masoor, urad and tur dals as part of its efforts to encourage farmers to grow more pulses.

He said the government has launched PM-KISAN scheme, under which an annual financial assistance of ₹6,000 is being provided to 9.8 crore farmers.

Chouhan said the growth of farmers and the agriculture sector was important to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur told ICAR to hold live demonstrations of new crop varieties and technologies at the village level.

The three-day Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela, organised by Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI) is expected to witness participation of around 1 lakh people, including farmers.

The theme of the mela is Unnat Krishi—Viksit Bharat. The main attractions of this year's mela are live demonstrations of the new varieties and technologies developed by IARI.

There are exhibitions on promising technologies, products and services of IARI as well as ICAR institutes, agricultural universities, KVKs (krishi vigyan kendras), farmer producer organisations, entrepreneurs, startups, public and private companies.

Major highlights are sale of pusa seeds of important varieties and on-spot agro-advisories.

During the 2023 event, which was held in Delhi, farmers had bought seeds valued about ₹2.2 crore and IARI is expecting that this time, the number will be much higher than that.

Last year's event was held in Jharkhand.