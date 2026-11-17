Cairo, Nov 17 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held discussions with a top official of Egypt's renewable energy firm Infinity Energy to explore opportunities for collaboration in areas such as automobile manufacturing and electric vehicles.

Goyal met Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairman of Infinity Energy, on Monday to discuss potential opportunities.

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He said there is a growing interest among leading Egyptian businesses in deepening engagement with India.

"We see strong scope for collaboration across: Automotive manufacturing, EVs, auto components, fintech and digital payments, renewable energy, logistics, warehousing and supply chain," he said in a social media post.

With India's large, fast-growing market, strong manufacturing ecosystem, skilled workforce, and attractive investment environment, it is a golden opportunity for Egyptian businesses to partner in India's growth story, he said.

The minister concluded his two-day visit to Cairo on Monday. He held a series of meetings with government leaders and businesses here to boost trade and investments between India and Egypt.

Goyal led an over 100-member business delegation here. Both the countries are looking for a trade agreement to boost two-way commerce and investments and aim to double bilateral trade to USD 12 billion in the next five years.

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Aqeel Panaruna, Chairman of Tamil Nadu-based Florence Shoe Company, said there is huge potential to boost economic ties between the two countries.

Uttam Singhal, Group MD TWI Group, too said that businesses of India and Egypt can explore opportunities in several sectors, including manufacturing.

"This visit helped me in exploring areas where my company can collaborate with Egyptian firms," he said.

Both were part of the Indian business delegation.