Goyal in Egypt: Both sides to discuss increasing cooperation in infra, mnfg, logistics

Cairo, Nov 14 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will begin a two-day visit to Egypt on Sunday, focusing on ways to strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties and explore opportunities for cooperation in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, industrial development, manufacturing, infrastructure, ports and logistics, an official statement said.

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Egypt's strategic geographical location offers significant opportunities for Indian businesses to strengthen their presence in the country and access markets across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

The two sides are also expected to discuss measures to facilitate greater participation of businesses in each other's markets, strengthen institutional mechanisms, address trade-related concerns and promote investment partnerships, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

"Opportunities for cooperation in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, industrial development, manufacturing, infrastructure, ports and logistics, and regional value chains are also expected to feature in the discussions," it added.

A high-level Indian business delegation comprising over 140 CEOs and senior industry representatives from diverse sectors are accompanying the minister to participate in the India-Egypt Joint Business Council (JBC), and Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meetings.

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The seventh session of the JTC will be co-chaired by Goyal and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Egypt Mohamed Farid Saleh on Sunday here.

The trade committee meeting will provide an opportunity to review the progress of bilateral trade and investment relations and discuss measures to further diversify and expand the bilateral trade basket.

"Discussions are expected to cover market access issues, non-tariff barriers, trade remedies, agricultural and food products, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, engineering goods, chemicals and petrochemicals, fertilisers, textiles, MSMEs, customs cooperation, services, renewable energy, green hydrogen, transport and logistics," it said.

The JBC Meeting and Business Forum will provide platforms for direct engagement between business leaders and industry stakeholders from both countries to explore opportunities for enhancing bilateral trade and investment, fostering joint ventures, promoting technology partnerships and strengthening industrial collaboration.

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During the visit, Goyal will also hold bilateral meetings with senior Egyptian Ministers to exchange views on further strengthening bilateral economic and commercial relations, particularly in the areas of trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

He will also interact with leading business representatives and hold meetings with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the Egyptian Junior Businessmen Association and participate in the Egypt-India Startups Forum.

Both countries have significant opportunities to expand cooperation in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, textiles, chemicals, engineering goods, food processing, renewable energy, logistics and emerging technologies, it added.

Bilateral merchandise trade during April-September 2026 stood at USD 5.04 billion, registering a growth of 64 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

India's exports to Egypt during 2025-26 amounted to USD 3.87 billion, while imports from Egypt stood at USD 2.60 billion.

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India's major exports to Egypt include meat and poultry products, petroleum products, organic chemicals, cotton and machinery, while its major imports include crude petroleum, fertilisers, cotton and mineral products.