Grammy-nominated devotional singer Acyuta Gopi to perform at IFFI 2025 closing ceremony

Panaji, Nov 26 (PTI) Grammy-nominated devotional singer Acyuta Gopi will headline the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The New York-based singer , known globally for her devotional music and kirtan tracks such as “Radhe Govinda”, “Lagan Tumse Laga Baithe” and “Tu Bas Gaya Kitni Dur”, will present a specially curated act for the festival finale on Friday.

Sanjay Jaju, secretary in the information & broadcasting ministry, said in a statement that the growing interest of young audiences in spiritual and devotional music made Gopi a natural choice for the cultural showcase.

"Across the world, we are witnessing a remarkable cultural shift where young people, especially Gen Z, are embracing spirituality and finding joy in coming together over bhajans and devotional music. This resurgence shows how our traditions continue to evolve with the times, creating experiences that are uplifting, inclusive, and genuinely celebratory,” Jaju said.

“As part of the cultural programme for IFFI’s closing ceremony, we felt it fitting to invite Acyuta Gopi, whose Krishna bhajans have a unique way of bringing communities together. I am confident her performance will offer audiences a refreshing and memorable experience,” he added.

The evening will open with a performance by Miracle on Wheels, the inclusive dance initiative featuring differently-abled artistes known for their innovative choreographic work.

Gopi will also perform as part of WAVES OTT’s special showcase, sharing the stage with select winners from last year’s Create India Challenge.

The collaboration highlights the platform’s effort to promote emerging artistic talent from across the country.

The IFFI 2025 closing ceremony will host filmmakers, industry leaders, artistes and dignitaries from India and around the world.