Grasims Q4 profit rises 9.2 pc to ₹2,973.3 cr; revenue up 17.33 pc

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Aditya Birla Group’s flagship holding firm Grasim Industries Ltd reported a 9.23 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹2,973.26 crore for the March quarter of FY25, and revenue from operations grew 17.33 per cent to ₹44,267.26 crore.

The company has reported a net profit of ₹2,721.81 crore for the March quarter of FY24, and its revenue from operations stood at ₹37,727.13 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Thursday.

Grasim reported a decline of 21.85 per cent in its net profit to ₹7,756.33 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, due to investments in the building Materials business.

The company has posted a net profit of ₹9,925.65 crore in FY24.

Grasim's revenue from operations rose 13.36 per cent to ₹1,48,477.89 crore, reaching an all-time high, according to the company.

The total consolidated income of Grasim, which controls companies as UltraTech, Aditya Birla Capital and businesses such as textiles, chemicals and Building Materials, stood at ₹1,49,936.93 crore, marking an increase of 13.4 per cent from ₹1,32,242.58 crore in FY24.

"Specifically, the Building Materials and Financial Services businesses delivered a robust performance. EBITDA for the year stood at ₹20,023 crore, down by 4 per cent Y-o-Y due to initial investments for building a strong consumer-facing Paints business, Birla Opus," it said.

However, profit after tax (PAT) declined due to "higher interest and depreciation charges on account of investments in the Building Materials business," the company said.

During the March quarter, Grasim's revenue from its Cellulosic Fibre business rose 7.68 per cent to ₹4,050.93 crore.

"Domestic sales volumes of CSF (Cellulosic Staple Fibre) grew by 4 per cent Y-o-Y, though overall CSF sales volume stood flat. CFY business recorded volume growth of 3 per cent Y-o-Y, however, realisations remained under pressure due to higher low-priced imports from China on a Y-o-Y basis in an already weak demand market," it said.

Its revenue from its Building Material business reported a growth of 20.62 per cent to ₹25,232 crore from ₹20,918.55 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Grasim's 'Building Materials' comprises its cement business UltraTech, its newly launched paints business Birla Opus and its B2B e-commerce business Birla Pivot.

"Growth in the cement business (UltraTech) was driven by higher sales volumes, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y to 41.02 million tonnes (Mt). Ready-mix concrete sales volumes grew by 19 per cent Y-o-Y," it said.

Similarly, Revenue from the financial services segment -- Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) rose 16.3 per cent to ₹12,196.79 crore from ₹10,483.77 crore in the March quarter a year ago.

"Total AUM (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) stood at ₹5,11,260 crore, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y. The business D2C platform, ABCD (Aditya Birla Capital Digital), which offers a one-stop solution for a range of financial services fulfilling customers’ financial needs, has witnessed a strong response with about 5.5 million customer acquisitions (till Apr-25)," it said.

Grasim's revenue from other businesses, which includes Textiles, Renewables, and Insulators was also up 13.67 per cent to ₹897.85 crore in March quarter.

The board of Directors of Grasim has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share of ₹2 for the year ended March 31, 2025.

Over the outlook, Grasim said its standalone business is undergoing a "strategic transformation, marked by a decisive foray into consumer-facing and digital ventures, in decorative paints and B2B E-commerce for construction materials".