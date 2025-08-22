Greece Gains Ground as a Real Estate and Residency Hub for Indian Investors

As global investors re-evaluate their asset strategies and mobility options preferences in the face of a changing geopolitical and economic landscape, Greece is rapidly emerging as a strategic entry point into the European Union. For Indian investors, particularly the growing number of high-net-worth individuals seeking international diversification, Greece presents a powerful blend of lifestyle, legal advantages, and long-term opportunity.

Economic Stability Fuels Real Estate Growth.

Greece's economy has demonstrated notable resilience. According to the Bank of Greece, the economy is projected to grow by 2.3% in both 2024 and 2025, already outperforming the Euro Area average. Combined with political stability, EU and Schengen membership, and a comparatively affordable cost of living, Greece presents an appealing proposition for real estate buyers and strategic investors alike.

Urban centers such as Athens and Piraeus, along with high-demand areas like the Athenian Riviera, are witnessing robust activity, supported by urban regeneration projects, infrastructure upgrades, and foreign interest. Several policy incentives further strengthen the investment case:

Suspension of VAT on new building purchases (since Q4 2019)

on new building purchases (since Q4 2019) No capital gains tax in many scenarios

in many scenarios Low annual property tax compared to other EU nations

compared to other EU nations Transparent legal frameworks for property ownership and rentals The Greek Golden Visa: A Europe’s Most Accessible Residency Programme Option

Among Europe’s residency-by-investment offerings, the Greek Golden Visa stands out for its accessibility and flexibility. With a minimum real estate investment of just €250,000, applicants and their families, including spouses, children, and even parents, can obtain long-term EU residency.

Key benefits include:

•Visa-free travel across 29 Schengen countries

•No requirement to reside or even visit Greece

•Eligibility for citizenship after seven years

•Access to public healthcare and education

•Rental income potential from the purchased property

•Full remote application and processing capabilities

For Indian investors, the Golden Visa can be more than a lifestyle asset, it’s a strategic hedge provider. It offers euro-denominated real estate, passive income, mobility benefits, and a pathway to European citizenship.

MIBS Group

Growing Indian Interest Surges in Global Residency Alternatives

There has been a marked rise in Indian HNIs and families exploring global residency programmes, not just for lifestyle upgrades, but for access to international education, healthcare, and ease of travel ease. Greece’s low entry threshold and remote application process make it a particularly appealing option.

This interest is not limited to metros; investors from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are also exploring options to diversify wealth, future-proof their families, and open doors to global opportunities.

MIBS Group: Assisting Investors in the Greek Market Bridging the Gap Between Greece and India

In response to this growing interest, MIBS Group, a veteran real estate developer and investment facilitator with over four decades of experience in Greece, is playing a pivotal role in connecting Indian investors to high-value opportunities in the Greek market.

Having delivered several contemporary residential projects in Athens, MIBS offer send-to-end real estate and Golden Visa services, to helping global investors navigate legal, financial, and regulatory pathways with ease.

Recognizing India as a key market, MIBS has recently established a dedicated office in Mumbai, providing:

•In-person consultations

•Localized support in native languages

•Legal and documentation guidance

•Property sourcing, site visits, and post-purchase services

By providing a comprehensive suite of services from A to Z, MIBS Group aims to position itself not just as a developer, but as a trusted advisory partner for Indian investors seeking a foothold in Europe.

Etolikou 11: A Development Example Case Study in Smart Urban Investment

A standout example of MIBS Group’s work vision is Etolikou, a flagship development that combines the fusion of Greek heritage with modern design. Located just 170 meters from the Port of Piraeus, Europe’s largest passenger port —this urban regeneration project transforms a former industrial space into a premium serviced residence.

Spanning8,500 square meters, Etolikou 11 includes:

•158 high-spec apartments

•Rooftop pool and wellness area

•Co-working and leisure areas

•Concierge services, and fitness zones

•Lush landscaping and smart design elements

Importantly, units at Etolikou 11 are eligible under the €250,000 Golden Visa threshold, offering both investment returns and residency eligibility. In one of Greece’s most dynamic zones.

The Current Outlook: Why Now Is the Right Time

In an era of economic uncertainty and evolving global dynamics, Greece offers a unique combination of stability, mobility, and value. With a supportive regulatory environment and one of the EU’s more most accessible Golden Visa programmes, the country is attracting discerning investors seeking more than just property, they’re looking for freedom, security, and future-forward planning.

For Indian investors, the opportunity is further supported/enhanced by the on-ground presence of experienced partners like MIBS Group. With a tailored, transparent approach and deep market expertise, MIBS aims to help Indian families to confidently step into the world of European investment and global citizenship.