Green Lotus Utsav Secures Partial Occupancy Certificate- Unlocking a Smart Investment Avenue In Zirakpur

In India’s evolving housing market, homebuyers are looking beyond square footage. Transparency, long-term liveability, and the potential for steady returns are now central to buying decisions. In Zirakpur, Green Lotus Utsav is emerging as a project that aligns with these priorities, drawing in both end-users and investors.

Location in the Tricity Growth Belt

Located on International Airport Road, Zirakpur, the project offers good connectivity to Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali. This area of the Tricity has seen sustained real estate growth due to upgraded infrastructure and increased demand from Chandigarh’s developed sectors.

Zirakpur has established road networks, schools, hospitals, and retail hubs -making it ready for immediate occupancy.

Amenities For Daily Needs

Green Lotus Utsav is designed as a community, offering facilities across health, leisure, family living, and work-from-home convenience:

● Fitness & Sports: Gym, swimming pool, squash & tennis courts, badminton court, and a jogging track to support fitness routines and sport-specific practice. The virtual golf simulator is available for residents who enjoy indoor golf practice.

● Recreation: Billiards and table-tennis rooms, a basketball court, and a cricket practice pitch provide organised and casual play options. The clubhouse lounge and residents’ café create spaces for socialising and small gatherings.

● Family & Children: On-site crèche for toddlers, a library for quiet reading, guest rooms for visiting family, and an in-complex salon aim to make family life convenient.

● Work Convenience: A business centre plus high-speed Wi-Fi zones allows residents work or take meetings from within the community without compromise.

● Home Features: Apartments include modular kitchens with refrigerators, motorised curtains in the drawing room, and false ceilings in main living areas,focused on immediate move-in comfort and aesthetic appeal.

● Green Infrastructure: Golf carts for internal mobility, EV charging points, and a designated car-wash area aim to support convenient, low-effort internal movement and vehicle upkeep.

● Safety: Three-tier security, biometric entry, and panic buttons in every apartment are provided as layered safety measures for resident peace of mind.

● Premium Finishes: Italian / marble / granite flooring and premium lifts across all blocks ensure a high-quality, consistent finish throughout the project.

All features come at no additional cost, adding to both day-to-day comfort and long-term property value.

Multiple Configurations for Different Needs

Green Lotus Utsav offers a diverse range of residences – 3 BHK apartments, 4 BHK apartments, 4 BHK penthouses, 4 BHK + servant room penthouses, 5 BHK + servant room apartments, 5 BHK duplex apartments, 5 BHK penthouses, and 6 BHK + servant room penthouses, which can be suitable for joint families and premium buyers. All homes are IGBC Platinum-rated, indicating sustainable building practices and potentially reduced utility costs.

POC: A Marker of Credibility

Green Lotus Utsav has obtained its Partial Occupancy Certificate (POC) from the Government of Punjab.

● This confirms the project has cleared inspections and meets state regulations.

● Allows buyers to take possession, begin interiors, or move in.

● Enables investors to start generating rental income or plan resale sooner.

In a market that may experience some delays and legal ambiguities, the POC can add a layer of security. Industry data indicates that projects with occupancy certification may tend to appreciate faster, due to buyer confidence and easier financing.

A Balanced Proposition

With its location, legal clarity, amenities, and transparent pricing, Green Lotus Utsav offers a balance between security and growth potential.

For first-time buyers, it can offer peace of mind for investors, it can be a ready-to-live, compliant asset.