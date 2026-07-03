There are events that get attended. And then there are events that get remembered.

GTF’s Carnival 2026 is the second kind.

For years, the entire GTF community has been asking for one thing, and that is, a chance to come together. Not on a screen, not in a comment section. But in one room, under one roof, face to face. And after years of building, growing, and quietly earning the trust of lakhs of students and traders across India, the founders of Get Together Finance have finally said yes.

July 5, 2026. Jaipur Marriott Hotel. It's happening.

Within just 1 hour of the announcement going live, every single seat was taken. The response from the GTF community was nothing short of extraordinary, proof that this moment had been waited for, for a long, long time. This is not just an event. This is a moment that the entire stock market community of India has been waiting for, and it is finally here.

Get Together Finance (GTF) Sets the Stage for India's Biggest Stock Market Gathering

View full Image View full Image The GTF community stretches across every state in India

Since its founding in Jaipur in 2019, GTF A Stock market Institute has grown into something far bigger than a stock market institute. It has become a movement.

With over 5 lakh students, 35,000+ certified traders, a YouTube community of 2.3 million subscribers, and a free stock market course that has crossed 17 million views, GTF hasconsistently delivered what most institutes only promise: real education, real mentorship, and real results. The GTF community stretches across every state in India, built one trader at a time through years of consistent and genuine effort.

Through all of this growth, one request from the community never faded: a chance to meet. In person. Together.

GTF Carnival 2026 is that moment finally arriving.

Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gujar, known as the best stock market mentors in India, have designed this event as a celebration of everything the GTF community has built together and as a promise of everything that is still to come. After years of overwhelming demand from traders across Pan India, the founders have made it official. The first-ever GTF Carnival is happening, and India's stock market community is ready.



When Thousands of Traders Come Under One Roof



View full Image View full Image GTF community

GTF community has always been strong. On July 5th, it becomes unstoppable.

What Awaits You at GTF Carnival 2026? Here is the only thing we will say about what's inside GTF Carnival 2026 , every single detail has been designed with intention. Intention to make this event unforgettable for every single person who walks through those doors.

There will be real stories shared, not just the wins but the losses, too. Because the best traders in the GTF community did not get there without struggles, and those stories deserve to be heard. The most powerful lessons in the stock market come not from textbooks but from people who have lived through the lows and fought their way to the highs. At GTF Carnival 2026, those voices will take center stage.

There will be exclusive market insights, the kind of perspective you simply cannot get sitting at home watching a screen.

There will be launches. Exclusive ones. Revealed only inside the room, only for the people who chose to show up.

And there will be a reward ceremony, a celebration of the traders, the learners, the grinders who have made the GTF community what it is today.

What exactly will happen? That is something we are keeping close to our chest.

Because some experiences are best discovered rather than announced. That is exactly how we want the first GTF Carnival to feel. Every attendee deserves the excitement of walking in without already knowing every surprise that waits inside.

Please note: Entry to GTF Carnival 2026 is strictly for registered pass holders only. Walk-in entries will not be permitted.

Why You Should Attend GTF Carnival 2026 If you are still wondering whether GTF Carnival 2026 is worth it, here is your answer, and it comes in numbers.

5 Lakh+ students have learned from GTF since 2019

35,000+ certified traders have built their foundation through GTF's programs

2.36 million subscribers follow GTF's YouTube channel, one of the largest stock market communities in India

17 Million+ views on GTF's free stock market course, knowledge that reached every corner of the country This is not a small community gathering. This is the coming together of India's most trusted stock market education movement.

At GTF Carnival 2026, you will be in a room with some of the best stock market traders in India — people who started exactly where you are, who learned from the same mentors, who faced the same doubts, and who kept going. The conversations you will have, the connections you will make, and the energy you will carry home cannot be replicated anywhere else.

You will also be part of history. This is the first carnival GTF has ever hosted. There will always be a difference between those who were there and those who weren't. This is your chance to be on the right side of that line.

How India's Top GTF Traders Are Built

View full Image View full Image The best stock market instructors at GTF stay involved, guiding, correcting, and pushing students until they find their footing.

Behind every successful GTF trader is a story that starts the same way, with a decision to learn from the right people.

GTF (Get Together Finance) has always been different from other stock market institutes in India, and the reason is mentorship. Not just education, it’s the guidance, the mentorship. There is a massive difference between the two.

Education gives you information. Mentorship gives you direction.

At GTF, students do not just learn what the stock market is; they learn how to think, how to handle pressure, how to build discipline, and how to develop a mindset that can survive the real markets. Under the guidance of Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gujar — two of the best stock market mentors in India, thousands of traders have gone from complete beginners to confident, consistent traders.

The foundation begins with GTF's free course on YouTube—a resource that has crossed 17 million views, making it one of the most-watched stock market education series in the country. This is where most top GTF traders took their first step. Free. Accessible. No barriers.

From there, GTF's structured programs, live sessions, and mentorship support take over. Students are not left alone to figure things out. The best stock market instructors at GTF stay involved, guiding, correcting, and pushing students until they find their footing.

That is why the traders coming to GTF Carnival 2026 are not just attendees. They are the result of years of real education, real mentorship, and real growth. When you put all of them in one room, the knowledge and experience in that space becomes something truly extraordinary.

What is GTF? Why Are They Hosting This Carnival?

View full Image View full Image Get Together Finance is a Jaipur-based stock market institute

Get Together Finance is a Jaipur-based stock market institute founded in 2019 by Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gujar. From day one, the mission has been clear: break the barriers around stock market education and bring genuine, high-quality knowledge to every Indian who wants it.

In seven years, GTF has become one of the most trusted names in India's stock market education space. With over 5 lakh students, 35,000+ certified traders, a 2.36 million-strong YouTube community, and a mentorship model that actually works, GTF has built something rare in this industry: trust at scale.

But GTF has always been more than an institute. It is a community. A family of traders who grew together, learned together, and supported each other through the ups and downs of the market.

GTF Carnival 2026 is being hosted because this community has earned it.

Seven years of education. Millions of learners. Countless success stories. And through all of it, one thing the community always wanted—to meet. To celebrate. To be in the same room and feel what it means to be part of something this big.

Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gujar have built this event as a gift back to their community. A celebration of how far everyone has come and a look forward at how much further this journey is going to go.

GTF Carnival 2026 is not just an event on the calendar. It is proof that when the best stock market mentors in India build a community with honesty, consistency, and care, the community shows up. Together.

A Night That Will Be Remembered July 5, 2026. Jaipur Marriott Hotel. The GTF community gathers for the very first time.

Traders from across India, different cities, different backgrounds, different journeys—walking into the same room with the same energy and the same passion for the stock market.

Real stories will be shared. Milestones will be celebrated. Insights will be dropped. History will be made. And when it is all over, every single person who was in that room will carry something back home that no course, no video, and no screen could have ever given them, “the memory of being part of the first GTF Carnival.”

Some moments in life are defined not just by what happens in them but by who you were with. GTF Carnival 2026 is going to be one of those moments.