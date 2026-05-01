Gujarat charts growth push with regional plans, tech focus: CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat is advancing a multi-pronged growth strategy centred on infrastructure expansion, regional planning and emerging technologies, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said ahead of the state’s 66th foundation day.

In his address, Patel positioned Gujarat as a leading investment destination, attributing its trajectory to policy continuity and initiatives such as the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit. The state, he said, has evolved into a “global gateway” for business and industry, supported by relatively low unemployment levels.

A key focus area outlined by the government is regional economic planning. The Surat Economic Region Development Plan aims to drive industrial and urban growth in one of India’s fastest-growing clusters. Additionally, six regional master plans are being developed to balance growth across North Gujarat, Saurashtra and Central Gujarat.

Advertisement

The state is also accelerating its push into next-generation sectors. Patel highlighted ongoing investments in semiconductor manufacturing, with facilities coming up in Sanand and Dholera, and an artificial intelligence centre established at GIFT City.

Renewable energy remains a cornerstone of Gujarat’s strategy, with the state contributing a significant share to India’s installed capacity. Expansion in solar rooftop adoption and green hydrogen planning are expected to support long-term sustainability goals.

From a governance perspective, Patel emphasised improvements in core infrastructure, including uninterrupted rural power supply under the Jyotigram scheme and integrated utility networks spanning gas, water and electricity.

The chief minister also reiterated the state’s long-term vision aligned with “Viksit Bharat @2047”, focusing on inclusive growth and improved quality of life. Welfare delivery, urban development and environmental initiatives such as rainwater harvesting and afforestation were cited as complementary priorities.

Advertisement