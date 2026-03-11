Gujarat clears ₹1,185 crore road upgrade plan for Surat Economic Region

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel has approved road infrastructure upgradation projects worth ₹1,185 crore in the Surat Economic Region (SER), a key economic cluster in South Gujarat.

The projects include 24 road works covering about 383 kilometres and aim to improve connectivity across districts including Surat, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Dang.

The investments are part of regional economic master plans prepared by the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation to promote balanced development across the state through infrastructure-led growth.

According to the state government, improved road connectivity is expected to enhance logistics efficiency by strengthening links between industrial hubs and Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation areas in the region.

Industries such as textiles, chemicals, petrochemicals and diamonds—major contributors to the region’s economy—are expected to benefit from better connectivity. The upgraded roads will also improve access to industrial clusters such as Kadod, Kadodara, Jolva, Mangrol, Kosamba and Tadkeshwar.

The government said improved infrastructure will also facilitate transportation of agricultural produce and enhance connectivity to tourism destinations in South Gujarat, including Saputara, Wilson Hills and several religious sites.

Officials said the road upgrades form part of Gujarat’s broader strategy to strengthen regional growth centres as the state works toward long-term economic development targets aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.