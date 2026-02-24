Gujarat CM moves Assembly resolution to mark 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on February 23, 2026, moved a resolution in the state Legislative Assembly to commemorate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, describing the composition as enduring in relevance despite being written during the colonial period, according to an official statement issued after the proceedings.

Addressing the House in Gandhinagar, Patel said the song’s words and meaning were not limited to the circumstances of its creation and would continue to hold significance for future generations. He linked the Assembly resolution to a nationwide commemoration being held to mark 150 years since the song was composed, and said the observance provided an occasion to remember figures associated with India’s freedom struggle and to pay tribute to Bharat Mata.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Patel said Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay composed ‘Vande Mataram’ in 1875 and that the song contributed to building national consciousness at a time when the country was under British rule. He said the song became a rallying cry during the freedom movement, and that its central message was devotion to the motherland and confidence that Indians would shape their own destiny.

The Chief Minister also referred to historical restrictions placed on the song’s public rendition during the colonial era, saying those who sang it faced imprisonment and punishment, as per the government statement. He said the phrase “Vande Mataram” was taken up by many freedom fighters, including those who faced execution, and argued that the slogan came to represent sacrifice and collective resolve.

Advertisement

Patel spoke about the imagery associated with the song, describing it as portraying the motherland as abundant in water, fruits and grains, and associating the nation with symbols of learning, prosperity and protection. He also traced the song’s journey from its composition to constitutional recognition after Independence. He noted that on January 24, 1950, the Constituent Assembly recorded that ‘Vande Mataram’—given its place in the freedom movement—would be accorded recognition alongside the national anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’.

Linking the commemoration to present-day goals, Patel said the song that energised the freedom movement could continue to inspire citizens in the current period, including efforts towards development and self-reliance. He attributed the national-level observance of the 150-year milestone to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a broad commemoration across the country and said it was intended to serve as a tribute to national heroes as well as to the idea of Bharat Mata.

Advertisement

During the speech, Patel also cited government-led public campaigns in recent years that have encouraged participation in national commemorations and symbols, including initiatives focused on the national flag and programmes framed around heritage and local identity, the statement said. He further referred to “Operation Sindoor” while speaking on national security, describing it as an example of India’s response to hostile actions, without offering details in the Assembly remarks.