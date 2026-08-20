Gujarat CM Patel holds US meetings with Micron, Google, Perplexity on technology partnerships

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met senior executives from Micron, Google and Perplexity AI during the third day of his US visit, with the state delegation exploring potential partnerships in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, skilling and data infrastructure.

The visit is being undertaken in connection with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit-2027. Patel also met members of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) of Silicon Valley during the day's engagements.

Advertisement

Micron discusses Sanand facility During the delegation's visit to Micron, company chairman Sanjay Mehrotra thanked the Gujarat government for approving 20 acres of land for the company's Sanand facility within a day. He also appreciated the state government's approach towards facilitating the early commencement of commercial production at the facility.

Patel recalled the inauguration of Micron's semiconductor facility at Sanand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2026. He said Sanand and Dholera were emerging as key semiconductor centres in Gujarat.

The interaction comes as the state seeks to expand its technology and manufacturing ecosystem and attract investments linked to emerging industries.

Google outlines areas for collaboration At Google, the Gujarat delegation received an overview of the company's activities. Google vice-president Chandu Thota expressed interest in working with Gujarat on youth skilling and AI training for teachers and students.

Advertisement

The discussions also covered potential applications of artificial intelligence in agriculture. These included the use of AI to study crop patterns and analyse soil and climate data, areas that could support technology-based approaches to agricultural planning.

Data security was another area discussed during the meeting. Google officials held discussions with Patel and senior state government representatives on the use of Google Workspace Sovereign AI for data security.

Perplexity explores Gujarat presence In a one-on-one meeting, Patel and Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas discussed the possibility of establishing a company presence in Gujarat focused on engineering and research and development.

The discussions also included the possibility of setting up a data centre in Gujarat. Srinivas expressed interest in exploring a hybrid setup between a developer and Perplexity as a possible model for establishing such infrastructure.

Advertisement

The discussions indicate the range of technology-related areas being explored by the state as part of its US outreach.

TiE looks at healthcare, youth skilling Patel also met members of TiE, a Silicon Valley-based organisation established in 1992 by entrepreneurs, corporate executives and senior professionals with roots in the Sindh region.

TiE members expressed interest in collaborating with Gujarat in healthcare, particularly in training healthcare workers. Youth skilling through various AI tools was another area identified for potential cooperation.

The meetings were attended by Gujarat Chief Secretary M.K. Das, senior secretaries of the state government and other members of the delegation.

The engagements on the third day of the visit covered both industrial and emerging technology sectors, with discussions ranging from semiconductor manufacturing and AI applications to workforce development and data infrastructure.

Advertisement