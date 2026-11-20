Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made an unannounced stop at a tribal farmer’s home in Pipargota during the second day of his visit to the Garbada region, holding a conversation with the family about maize cultivation, livelihood and a child’s schooling.

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Patel was travelling from the Ratanmahal Project to Garbada when he stopped in the village. He walked along its narrow, unpaved roads to reach the home of Bakulbhai Vakhal, a tribal farmer. The state government described it as an informal household interaction.

A visit beyond the itinerary At Vakhal’s home, Patel enquired about the family’s maize cultivation and livelihood. He also spoke affectionately with a child in the family, asking about the child’s education and school.

The account released by the state government described the stop as completely unexpected. Patel’s decision to walk through the hamlet and visit the farmer’s home was presented as an instance of his simplicity and willingness to engage directly with residents.

The interaction touched on two everyday concerns for the household: the crop being grown and the family’s means of livelihood, alongside the education of a child. The information provided by the government did not specify the size of the family’s landholding, the scale of its maize cultivation or the income it earns from farming. It also did not mention any financial assistance, policy announcement or official commitment made during the conversation.

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Residents welcome the interaction The Chief Minister’s arrival in Pipargota was met with affection and pride by tribal families in the hamlet, the government said. Residents welcomed Patel as their own “Bhupendra Dada”, a form of address that the official account used to convey the warmth of the reception.

The visit took place on the second day of Patel’s programme in the tribal region of Garbada. His route from the Ratanmahal Project to Garbada took him through Pipargota, where he made the unscheduled stop before continuing his journey.

The encounter placed the focus on a farmer’s household and the issues discussed within it, rather than on a formal review or public address. Patel’s conversation with Vakhal and his family covered agricultural activity, livelihood and a child’s schooling, according to the government.

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The state government’s account said the residents felt that the Chief Minister had come to their home personally to enquire about their well-being. It did not provide further details of the family’s response or indicate whether any follow-up visit or administrative action was planned.

The stop added a village-level interaction to Patel’s second day in Garbada, connecting his regional visit with a direct conversation at a tribal farmer’s home.