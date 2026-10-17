Gujarat CM reviews Dholera projects as semiconductor hub takes shape

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday reviewed industrial, social and transport infrastructure projects at the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), including construction at Tata Electronics’ semiconductor fabrication facility. The visit was part of the state government’s effort to monitor flagship projects through site inspections, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development vision.

Advertisement

Dholera is being developed as a semiconductor and advanced manufacturing hub, with the state government highlighting the need to build an ecosystem that combines industrial facilities with housing, public services and transport links.

Semiconductor and urban infrastructure During the visit, Patel inspected the Tata Electronics semiconductor fabrication facility and reviewed construction progress. The government said the facility would support a wider ecosystem of semiconductor manufacturing, ancillary industries, technology companies and skilled employment.

The chief minister also inspected social infrastructure under development in Dholera’s Activation Area. The projects include a 200-bed multi-speciality hospital, an integrated school, a fire station, a 42-room guest house, a food court designed to accommodate 600 people, a tent city with 50 tents, a hotel, and residential and commercial developments.

Advertisement

Green-space development was another focus of the visit. More than 1.11 lakh saplings have been planted across 53 hectares in collaboration with the Forest Department and Sadbhavana Trust. Officials also briefed Patel on the use of drum plantation, a technique adopted to improve tree survival.

Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd managing director Kuldeep Arya presented an overview of the region’s industrial and urban infrastructure, public amenities, connectivity and future development roadmap. Patel also reviewed the National Maritime Heritage Complex being developed at Lothal.

Transport links and airport timeline The state government said the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway had become operational and that a calibration flight had recently landed at Dholera International Airport. The airport is expected to become operational by the end of 2026, according to the release.

Advertisement

A 23-km Bhimnath-Dholera Logistics Hub railway line is being developed to improve freight connectivity. The government also said a 134-km Ahmedabad-Dholera semi-high-speed double-line railway project had been approved at an estimated cost of ₹20,667 crore. The proposed line is intended to connect Ahmedabad, Dholera SIR, the airport and Lothal.

The projects are designed to improve links between the industrial region and key destinations while supporting its planned manufacturing ecosystem. The government did not provide a detailed completion schedule for the railway projects in the release.

Patel’s visit included senior state officials and Tata Electronics chief executive and managing director Randhir Thakur. The review covered the combined progress of industrial development, public amenities, environmental measures and transport infrastructure at Dholera.

Advertisement