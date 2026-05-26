Gujarat govt approves sugarcane prices paid during 2007-15, cooperative sugar mills get major relief

In a major relief for Gujarat’s cooperative sugar sector, the state government has officially approved the sugarcane prices paid by cooperative sugar societies to farmers between 2007-08 and 2014-15, Agriculture and Cooperation Minister Jitubhai Vaghani said on Monday.

The decision is expected to remove an estimated ₹1,500 crore financial burden on sugar cooperative societies while directly benefiting more than two lakh sugarcane farmers across Gujarat.

Vaghani said Gujarat’s cooperative sugar mills have traditionally paid farmers more than the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) fixed by the Centre by distributing earnings generated through by-products such as ethanol, molasses and co-generation power projects.

However, the Income Tax Department had earlier treated payments above FRP as profit and issued tax demand notices to several sugar cooperatives for the period from 2007-08 to 2014-15.

The Minister said this had created a complex financial issue for sugar cooperatives in Gujarat, exposing them to a potential liability of nearly ₹1,500 crore.

He said the matter moved towards resolution after the Union government amended provisions of the Income Tax Act in 2023 under the leadership of Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah following the creation of a separate Ministry of Cooperation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The amendment enabled state government-approved sugarcane prices to be recognised for Income Tax purposes.

Following the amendment, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel constituted a high-level committee to examine the issue and submit recommendations. Based on the committee’s report, the Gujarat government approved the prices paid by cooperative sugar societies to farmers during the period between 2007-08 and 2014-15.