Gujarat govt flags infra, welfare and investment push as Bhupendra Patel completes three years

As Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel completes three years in office on 12 December 2025, the Gujarat government has put out a sector-wise summary of its priorities in infrastructure, investment, welfare and governance, positioning them as building blocks for its “Viksit Gujarat @2047” roadmap.

Patel, who became the state’s 18th Chief Minister after the 2022 Assembly elections in which the ruling party won 156 seats, has overseen a period that the government describes as marked by continuity in growth-focused policy. Gujarat has used platforms such as the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, G20 meetings hosted in the state and a new series of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences across North, South and Central Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra to showcase sectoral opportunities and regional strengths to investors.

A key plank of the government’s pitch is urban and physical infrastructure. The state declared 2025 as “Urban Development Year”, with a focus on transport corridors, town planning and basic services. Under the Smart City Mission, 348 projects worth over ₹11,000 crore have been completed across six cities, while 226 town-planning schemes have been approved in the last three years. Ahmedabad Metro Phase-2, connecting Motera to Sector-1 in Gandhinagar and extending to GIFT City, was inaugurated in September 2024, adding to connectivity around the state’s financial hub. Nine municipalities have been upgraded to municipal corporations, taking the total to 17.

On the industrial and investment side, the government highlights Gujarat’s four consecutive top rankings in the Government of India’s Startup Ranking, financial support to early-stage ventures through the Gujarat Student Startup and Innovation Policy 2.0, and a broader push into sectors such as semiconductors and renewable energy. Tourism-linked assets have also been foregrounded, with mentions of Dhordo being named one of the UN World Tourism Organisation’s “Best Tourism Villages”, Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum in Kutch being listed among notable museums globally, and UNESCO’s inscription of Garba on its Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Agriculture and rural support are framed as stabilisers for growth. Under the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana, the state says 16,899 villages (covering nearly 19.5 lakh consumers) now receive daytime power supply for agriculture. In response to heavy and unseasonal rains during 2025, the government announced relief packages of around ₹10,947 crore and undertook procurement of damaged crops worth ₹15,000 crore at support prices, covering more than 40 lakh farmers. Over three years, interest subvention of more than ₹3,030 crore has been extended on zero-interest crop loans to over 33 lakh farmers.

Spending on women, health and education is being projected as investment in human capital. The government notes that Gujarat’s gender budget crossed ₹1 lakh crore in 2023, and that 804 women-focused schemes were included in the 2024–25 budget, under the umbrella of Nari Gaurav Niti–2024. Programmes such as Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana, Namo Lakshmi Yojana and G-SAFAL are cited as key channels for income, nutrition and livelihood support to women and low-income households.

In health, the insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana–Mukhyamantri Amrutam (PMJAY–MA) has been doubled from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh per family. Gujarat describes itself as the only state to have issued digital health cards to school students, with 1.15 crore cards generated so far. The government reports a reduction in maternal and infant mortality, the rollout of the Namo Shri Yojana for pregnant women and new initiatives such as a Tribal Genome Sequencing Project aimed at improving outcomes in tribal areas.

Education reforms have centred on the Mission Schools of Excellence, which has added thousands of classrooms, computer labs, smart classrooms and STEM labs. The state has also introduced an AI-based Early Warning System to identify students at risk of dropping out, while schemes such as Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana and Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana provide nutrition and financial support to schoolchildren, especially girls.

On governance and regulation, Gujarat has created the Gujarat Rajya Institution for Transformation (GRIT), modelled on NITI Aayog, and constituted the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) to review processes and service delivery. A unified emergency number, 112, now integrates police, fire, ambulance, women’s and child helplines and disaster response. In the revenue and land-use domain, the state has revised norms to simplify conversion of land from agricultural to non-agricultural use in lower-value cases, delegated certain approval powers to collectors for projects up to ₹5 crore and linked premiums to Jantri rates.

Internal security measures include the Gujarat Special Courts Act, 2024, allowing confiscation of properties linked to corruption and crime; a law against human sacrifice and similar practices; and legislation to address irregularities in public recruitment and examinations. Gujarat Police report having seized drugs valued at over ₹5,400 crore in three years and rolled out technology-driven platforms such as Project VISWAS, the i-PRAGATI case-tracking portal, a cybercrime refund portal and the GP-DRASTI drone-based surveillance project.

