Gujarat govt to expedite PNG connections for institutions in areas with city gas networks

The Gujarat government will provide immediate piped natural gas (PNG) connections to restaurants, hotels, educational institutions and social or religious institutions in areas where city gas distribution networks are already available.

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting chaired by chief minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Friday to assess the status of PNG gas and petroleum products in the state.

Advertisement

Officials informed the meeting that sufficient natural gas supply is currently available for domestic consumers receiving piped gas connections in households.

The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi, energy minister Rushikesh Patel and food and civil supplies minister Ramanbhai Solanki.

Senior bureaucrats including chief secretary M. K. Das and principal advisor to the chief minister Hasmukh Adhia also participated in the meeting, along with officials from the energy and petrochemicals department and state-run gas companies.

The review focused on ensuring stable gas supply and expanding PNG access through the existing city gas distribution network.