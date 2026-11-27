Gujarat is hosting the Ahmedabad edition of HYROX from November 26 to 28, with around 6,000 athletes expected to compete at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the three-day international fitness event on Thursday, describing it as an opportunity to expand niche sports tourism and prepare the state to host larger competitions.

The participants include nearly 3,000 Indian athletes from outside Gujarat and more than 250 international competitors representing 46 countries, according to the state government. The event is also expected to attract spectators, with the government estimating around 6,000 domestic spectators and 400 international spectators.

Sanghavi joined athletes on the arena floor after the inauguration, ran on the track and tried several functional workout stations. He also interacted with competitors and spectators about the event arrangements.

Tourism and economic activity Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Sanghavi said international sporting competitions could strengthen Gujarat’s economy and tourism sector. He said endurance events offered an opportunity to develop niche tourism by drawing participants and visitors whose travel is linked to sporting competitions.

The state government said athletes and delegates would also visit destinations including Dharoi, Polo Forest, Somnath and Kutch. Such visits, it said, would showcase Gujarat’s hospitality and cultural heritage to domestic and international visitors.

Sanghavi said organising an international competition on this scale would help build the state’s readiness to host upcoming mega sports events. The participation of athletes from outside Gujarat and overseas is expected to bring activity to tourism, hospitality and transport services, although no revenue estimate was provided in the release.

Standardised fitness format HYROX is an indoor fitness race combining functional strength workouts with endurance running. Its standardised format allows athletes in different locations to compete using the same race structure, bringing together elements of conventional endurance events and functional fitness.

The Ahmedabad edition is scheduled for three days at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar. The government estimates around 6,000 athletes will participate, including close to 3,000 competitors from other Indian states and more than 250 international athletes from 46 countries.

The release estimates around 6,000 domestic spectators and approximately 400 international spectators. It gives an overall spectator estimate of around 8,000. The release did not provide a separate estimate of total attendance across all three days.