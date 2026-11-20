India’s first AI-powered Critical Mineral Observatory was launched and demonstrated in Ahmedabad at an international roundtable focused on building resilient critical mineral supply chains, as Gujarat steps up preparations for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

The two-day International Roundtable Discussions on Critical Minerals: Competing for Resilient Supply Chains concluded on Friday. Jointly organised by Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC) and the Commissioner of Geology and Mining, Government of Gujarat, the event was positioned as a pre-summit engagement for the 2027 edition of the investment summit.

The roundtable was conceptualised by the International Centre of Excellence in Mining (iCEM), an initiative of GMDC, in collaboration with IfM Management Technology Policy at the University of Cambridge.

Building supply resilience Critical minerals have become increasingly important to advanced manufacturing, clean energy, electric mobility and emerging technologies. However, the concentration of processing and manufacturing capabilities in a limited number of global locations creates strategic vulnerabilities for countries and industries dependent on these materials.

The roundtable was convened to turn shared concerns into collaborative action through diversification, trusted partnerships and more resilient supply chains. Its inaugural session brought together senior dignitaries from the Gujarat government, the Ambassador of Iceland to India and the Head of Technology Policy at the British High Commission in India.

More than 100 delegates participated, representing government bodies, universities, research institutions and industry. Participants included the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the British High Commission, the University of Cambridge and its Institute for Manufacturing, Japan’s Cabinet Office, Nagaoka University of Technology, the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research, and TEXMiN at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. Industry representatives came from across the magnet, battery materials and hydrometallurgy value chain.

Three moderated sessions followed. Discussions focused on purpose-specific finance for risk mitigation, international collaboration to strengthen supply chain resilience, and the role of research-industry collaboration.

The observatory’s launch and demonstration added a technology-focused element to the discussions, while the wider programme brought together institutions and companies involved in different parts of the critical minerals ecosystem.