Gujarat integrates Divyang Bus Pass with DigiLocker, receives national recognition

The Gujarat government has integrated its Divyang Bus Pass with DigiLocker, enabling persons with disabilities to digitally store and access the pass for free travel on state-run buses, according to a government press release.

The initiative, implemented by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department in collaboration with the State e-Governance Mission Team (SeMT), Gujarat, has received national recognition for citizen-centric digital governance.

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More than 4.42 lakh Divyang Bus Passes have been issued across the state so far, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja said. The pass allows beneficiaries to travel free of cost on Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) buses.

DigiLocker integration enables paperless access Under the integration, beneficiaries can securely store and retrieve their bus passes through DigiLocker, eliminating the need to carry a physical document while travelling. The state government said the digital format also reduces the risk of the pass being lost or damaged.

Harshad Patel, IAS, secretary of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, said the integration provides beneficiaries with secure access to a government-approved digital document that can be verified when required.

The initiative forms part of Gujarat’s wider digital public service efforts. The government said the integration is intended to improve accessibility and convenience while supporting paperless delivery of public services.

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The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, facilitated the integration of DigiLocker with state digital service platforms, according to the release.

State recognised at national workshop Gujarat was felicitated for the implementation of the Divyang Bus Pass integration at the National Consultative Workshop on Strengthening Cybersecurity Frameworks for State Data, held in May 2026.

The government said the recognition reflects the state’s efforts to use digital infrastructure for public service delivery and improve access to services for beneficiaries.

The Divyang Bus Pass also comes with an accidental death insurance cover of ₹4 lakh. If a pass holder dies in an accident, the nominee or legal heir is eligible for the insurance benefit after submitting the prescribed documents to the concerned department.

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The government said the DigiLocker integration allows beneficiaries to access the pass through their mobile devices while retaining the benefits associated with the physical pass, including free travel on GSRTC buses and the insurance provision.