Gujarat launches single-window portal to ease film-shooting permissions

Gujarat Tourism has launched a Single Window Cinematic Portal to bring film-shooting permissions onto a common digital platform, with the state seeking to strengthen its position as a cinematic tourism and film-shooting destination. The portal was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on September 27, World Tourism Day.

Developed by Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL), the portal is designed to streamline permissions for feature films, documentaries, web series and advertisement films. The initiative is aimed at national and international filmmakers, production houses and line producers planning shoots across Gujarat.

Digital permission process The portal provides a single platform for obtaining necessary permissions related to film shoots. Gujarat Tourism said the system is intended to make the process simpler and more convenient for filmmakers by bringing the required permissions together through one digital interface.

The portal has also been bi-directionally integrated with the Government of India’s Indian Cine Hub portal. Indian Cine Hub serves as a national-level platform for permissions related to cinema and entertainment activities across India. The integration links Gujarat’s film-shooting permission mechanism with the national system.

The implementation has also involved training for officials from district collector offices and the police department, along with line producers in Gujarat. The training was intended to familiarise officials and industry stakeholders with the portal’s functioning and the process for obtaining permissions.

Tourism and local opportunities Gujarat Tourism said the state provides varied filming locations through its historical heritage, culture, natural landscapes, coastline, desert, architectural sites and other tourism destinations. The new portal is intended to help showcase these locations to filmmakers from India and abroad.

The department aims to develop Gujarat as a preferred cinematic tourism and film-shooting destination. It said increased film-shooting activity could enhance the visibility of tourism destinations and create opportunities for local employment.

The initiative could also benefit sectors linked to film production and tourism, including hospitality and transportation, according to Gujarat Tourism. The department has positioned the digital portal as part of efforts to create a more filmmaker-friendly environment and facilitate greater integration between the film industry and the state’s tourism ecosystem.