Gujarat Launches Statewide Yatra to Mark Birsa Munda’s 150th Birth Anniversary

The Gujarat government will begin a week-long ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra’ on November 7 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The initiative aims to promote tribal welfare, awareness, and participation in development programmes across 14 districts.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the Yatra from Adhyashaktidham Ambaji on Friday. The Yatra, part of the nationwide observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, is being organised to highlight the contribution of tribal communities to India’s freedom movement and their role in socio-economic development.

The Yatra will begin from two routes, Ambaji in North Gujarat and Umargam in the South, and will conclude at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district, the site of the Statue of Unity. The journey will cover key tribal belts across the state, including Dahod, Narmada, Tapi, Dang, and Chhota Udepur.

According to an official statement, the Yatra will focus on “public awareness and tribal pride” through a combination of service-oriented and educational activities. Health screening camps, Seva Setu outreach drives, and community sanitation campaigns will be held along the route, with participation from local residents.

Government departments will also use the platform to disseminate information on social welfare schemes, financial inclusion programmes, and livelihood initiatives tailored for tribal populations. These include schemes under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana, housing assistance, and education and skill development projects supported by the state.

At stopover points, cultural performances and exhibitions will depict the life and work of Birsa Munda and the evolution of tribal identity in India. Schools and community centres will host art and elocution competitions, as well as awareness sessions on government welfare programmes.

The celebrations will extend to 20 non-tribal districts between November 13 and 15, culminating in the national observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at Dediapada in Narmada district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the concluding event.

Officials said the Yatra aligns with the state’s objective of integrating tribal areas into Gujarat’s broader development framework. In recent years, the government has emphasised infrastructure development, digital connectivity, and access to healthcare and education in tribal districts. Programmes aimed at expanding micro-enterprise support and improving access to institutional credit have also been introduced.