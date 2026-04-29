Gujarat local polls: BJP’s dominance holds with over 6,000 seats; opposition sees uneven gains

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintained its electoral dominance in Gujarat’s local body polls, securing over 6,000 seats and retaining control across key urban and rural institutions, even as opposition parties recorded limited gains.

Snapshot of results BJP: 15/15 municipal corporations, 33/34 district panchayats

Total seats: 6,000+

AAP: 350+ seats, wins Narmada district panchayat

Congress: Around 1,700 seats, no district panchayat control A pro-incumbency outlier Gujarat continues to stand out as a rare case of sustained pro-incumbency. The BJP, in power for 32 years, has consistently converted elections into reaffirmations of its governance model, with a strike rate exceeding 72%.

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Scale and spread The elections spanned over 9,000 seats across municipal corporations, municipalities, district and taluka panchayats. The BJP retained all major urban centres and most rural bodies, underlining its organisational reach.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to the results, said the BJP had won “80 to 85 per cent of the municipalities and panchayats” and expressed confidence that the party was heading towards a “hat-trick” of electoral victories across states.

Opposition: growth but gaps AAP described its performance as a breakthrough, citing a jump from 69 seats in the previous cycle to over 350, with expectations of crossing 400. It also won the Narmada district panchayat and several taluka bodies.

However, the party’s performance remained uneven, with a large number of candidates failing to secure deposits, indicating limited statewide penetration.

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Congress, while winning around 1,700 seats, continued to struggle at the top tier, failing to capture any district panchayat.