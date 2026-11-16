Gujarat marks Birsa Munda birth anniversary with development initiatives in Chhota Udepur

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the state-level celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Chhota Udepur on Sunday, marking the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The programme combined a public roadshow, the inauguration of emergency response equipment and an exhibition highlighting government schemes for tribal communities.

Patel took part in a roadshow from Bhagwan Birsa Munda Circle to S. N. College Ground before addressing the gathering. The celebration placed the focus on Birsa Munda's legacy while showcasing development and public safety initiatives in the district.

Fire response infrastructure strengthened A key announcement during the visit was the inauguration of six state-of-the-art mini fire tenders, constructed at an estimated cost of ₹3.5 crore. The vehicles were funded through grants allocated from the District Mineral Foundation.

The new equipment is expected to strengthen fire safety and disaster management in Chhota Udepur district. Its inauguration adds to the district's emergency response infrastructure, particularly relevant to improving public safety and preparedness.

The use of District Mineral Foundation grants for the vehicles links local development funding with a public service requirement. The release said the tenders would further strengthen citizen safety and disaster management, but did not provide details on their deployment, operational capacity or the locations where they would be stationed.

Tribal schemes on public display Patel also inaugurated an exhibition organised by the Tribal Development Department. It features welfare schemes, development works and projects undertaken for tribal communities. The exhibition will remain open to citizens and visitors for three days, giving residents an opportunity to learn about government programmes and understand how to access their benefits.

The department's exhibition is intended to improve awareness of welfare initiatives and encourage eligible residents to avail themselves of the available support. The release did not specify the number of schemes or projects on display.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Jashu Rathwa, Rajya Sabha MP Mukesh Rathwa and MLAs Rajendrasinh Rathwa, Jayanti Rathwa and Abhesinh Tadvi. Former MPs Naran Rathwa and Gitaben Rathwa also attended.

Senior officials present included Tribal Development Department Secretary Alok Kumar Pandey, Director Rachit Raj, District Collector Gargi Jain and District Development Officer Omkarsinh Shinde, along with local representatives and other officials.