Gujarat Marks Five Years of Bhupendra Patel Government With Focus on Investment and New Industries

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel completes five years in office on September 13, with the state government highlighting developments in industrial investment, emerging technologies, governance reforms and social welfare. The government has positioned these initiatives as part of its longer-term effort to build a Viksit Gujarat by 2047 and contribute to the national Viksit Bharat vision.

The state has presented its largest-ever budget of ₹4.08 lakh crore during the period and introduced 19 policies aimed at supporting investment and growth in sectors such as semiconductors, renewable energy, green hydrogen, electronics, space technology, global capability centres, data centres, shipbuilding and advanced manufacturing.

The government said these policies are intended to support new investment, encourage industrial activity and develop capabilities in sectors expected to play a larger role in the future economy.

Regional investment and technology sectors Gujarat has also sought to expand industrial development beyond its traditional centres through four Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences. According to the government, the conferences resulted in MoUs worth ₹17.4 lakh crore. The initiative was aimed at encouraging investment and employment opportunities across different regions of the state.

Semiconductors have emerged as a key area under the state’s industrial strategy. Six semiconductor plants have been approved in Gujarat, with three already operational on a commercial basis. The state has simultaneously highlighted developments in renewable energy, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

The government has also prepared a Viksit Gujarat @2047 roadmap. It outlines a long-term development approach centred on economic strength, technological capabilities and inclusive growth.

Urban infrastructure has been another area of focus. Gujarat declared 2025 as the Urban Development Year, with attention on urban transport, civic amenities and infrastructure intended to address the requirements of growing cities.

The state has also hosted several international events during the five-year period, including G20 meetings, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and RE-Invest 2024. Gujarat is preparing to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, adding another international event to its calendar.

Digital services and welfare measures Administrative reforms have been introduced with a focus on simplifying government procedures and improving service delivery. Through Sugam Digital Gujarat, the government is working towards expanding paperless, cashless and faceless services for citizens.

The Gujarat State Institute for Transformation, or GRIT, has been established on the lines of NITI Aayog. The Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission has also been constituted to examine administrative processes and improve efficiency and outcomes.

The state has highlighted several welfare programmes aimed at education, nutrition and maternal health. Namo Lakshmi Yojana supports girls pursuing secondary and higher secondary education, while Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana seeks to encourage students to opt for science in Classes 11 and 12. The Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana provides nutritious snacks to primary schoolchildren in addition to the mid-day meal. Namo Shree focuses on the health and nutrition of pregnant women.

The government said these measures, together with revenue reforms and technology-enabled citizen services, are intended to make administration more accessible.