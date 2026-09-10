Gujarat promotes homestays as tourism assets, with 270 registered units across state

Gujarat’s Tourism Department is placing greater emphasis on homestays as a key component of the state’s expanding tourism and hospitality ecosystem. Introduced in 2020, the Homestay Registration Policy aims to give tourists an immersive experience of local culture, traditions, lifestyles, cuisine and hospitality while creating livelihood opportunities for local communities.

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With Gujarat set to host major national and international events, festivals, conventions and tourism mega-events, demand for diverse accommodation options is expected to rise. Registered and quality-assured homestays are being positioned as an alternative to conventional hotels while also promoting experience-driven tourism.

270 registered homestays across three categories Gujarat currently has 270 registered homestays, comprising 255 Silver, eight Gold and seven Platinum units. Like hotels, homestays are assessed on facilities and standards and assigned a Silver, Gold or Platinum rating.

Tourism officials provide short-term training and marketing guidance to homestay operators. Information on registered properties is also published through the Gujarat Tourism Corporation website, helping tourists discover approved accommodation options.

The department said the homestay ecosystem can extend tourism’s economic benefits beyond urban centres. Local residents can earn supplementary income, while rural communities and women can access livelihood opportunities. Visitors can experience rural lifestyles, indigenous handicrafts, authentic cuisine and traditional hospitality.

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Citizens interested in registering properties can apply online through the Office of the Tourism Commissioner. After documents are submitted, a physical site inspection is conducted before the property receives its category rating.

Owners highlight culture and sustainable tourism Homestay operators say the policy has strengthened credibility while providing useful training and marketing support. Harsimrat Kaur Lakhbir Singh Dang, a registered homestay operator in Ahmedabad, said hosting tourists was about more than accommodation, allowing families to share Gujarat’s people, stories, culture and heritage and become active contributors to the tourism economy.

Aditya Roy of Dang Forest Retreat said registration under the policy reinforced the property’s commitment to responsible engagement with Dang’s natural environment, heritage and local communities. He highlighted Gujarat Tourism’s training and marketing assistance in promoting nature-based experiences, indigenous cuisine, tribal traditions and sustainable living.

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Roy said tourism in sensitive ecosystems such as Dang should focus on high-value, mindful experiences with minimal environmental impact rather than extensive concrete development. Such an approach can create sustainable economic pathways for local artisans and communities while encouraging visitors to understand and support conservation.

The initiative will strengthen local enterprise and expand tourism opportunities for communities. As Gujarat’s tourism sector expands, the government sees homestays as a bridge between local hospitality, cultural preservation and sustainable employment.