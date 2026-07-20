Gujarat relocates 50 spotted deer to Surat forests as part of biodiversity, conflict mitigation strategy

The Gujarat Forest Department has relocated 50 spotted deer from the Sasan Gir Wildlife Division to the Mandvi forest range in Surat district as part of a wildlife management programme aimed at strengthening biodiversity, improving the prey base for carnivores and reducing human-wildlife conflict in South Gujarat.

The translocation was carried out in three phases between May and June this year. According to the state government, 21 spotted deer were released on May 23, followed by 16 on June 18 and another 13 on June 24, taking the total number relocated to 50. Officials said the exercise forms part of a long-term conservation strategy focused on restoring ecological balance through science-based wildlife management.

The initiative comes as state forest authorities continue to adopt measures intended to improve habitat quality and reduce encounters between wild animals and people in forest fringe areas. By increasing herbivore populations in suitable forest landscapes, the department expects predators to find sufficient prey within forests, reducing their movement into villages and agricultural areas in search of food.

Focus on habitat restoration and prey base Forests and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the programme is being implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and is aligned with the broader objective of promoting wildlife conservation alongside development.

According to the minister, strengthening the natural prey base is a key component of Gujarat's conservation strategy. He said the translocation has been undertaken under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as part of efforts to restore ecological balance by increasing herbivore populations in suitable forest habitats.

Minister of State for Forests and Environment Pravin Mali said healthy prey populations allow carnivores to meet their food requirements inside forests, thereby lowering the likelihood of animals entering human-dominated areas in search of prey. He said this could contribute to reducing incidents of human-wildlife conflict over the long term.

Before relocating the animals, forest officials carried out habitat assessments to identify areas capable of supporting the released deer. The department also created 10 permanent water points across the release sites to ensure year-round availability of drinking water and improve habitat conditions for the animals.

Officials said the initiative is intended not only to support the survival of the relocated deer but also to strengthen the ecological resilience of the Surat Forest Division by improving the food chain within forest ecosystems.

Monitoring programme and conservation infrastructure Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Jaipal Singh said the translocation builds on conservation interventions already undertaken in the Mandvi forest range. These include the establishment of a spotted deer breeding centre to augment local herbivore populations and a jungle fowl breeding centre aimed at diversifying the prey base while enriching avian biodiversity.

Conservator of Forests, Surat Circle, Puneet Nayyar said the Forest Department has also deployed a dedicated Quick Response Team equipped with modern rescue equipment to respond to wildlife emergencies involving both animals and local communities.

He added that an intensive post-release monitoring programme has been put in place following the translocation. Dedicated forest guards and trained trackers are carrying out continuous field monitoring, while strategically installed camera traps are being used to study the movement, habitat use, health and survival of the released deer.