Gujarat tableau charts evolution of National Flag at Republic Day parade

Gujarat’s tableau at the 77th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path presented a chronological account of the evolution of the Indian National Flag, drawing on historical milestones of the freedom movement. The tableau aligned with the official theme, “Swatantrata Ka Mantra: Vande Mataram,” and coincided with the 150th anniversary of the song Vande Mataram.

The tableau foregrounded the role of Bhikhaiji Cama, a freedom fighter born in Navsari, Gujarat, who is associated with an early version of the Indian flag bearing the inscription Vande Mataram. A sculptural depiction showed Cama holding the flag she unfurled in Paris in 1907, an event widely referenced as an early assertion of Indian nationalism on foreign soil. The flag was also displayed at the Indian Socialist Conference held in Stuttgart the same year. The phrase Vande Mataram appeared on the tableau in several Indian languages recognised under the Constitution.

The central section traced the development of the National Flag beginning in 1906, when a flag carrying Vande Mataram was hoisted during Swadeshi protests in Kolkata. Subsequent panels depicted the 1907 Paris unfurling, followed by the 1917 Home Rule Movement flag associated with Annie Besant and Bal Gangadhar Tilak. The tableau then moved to 1921, when Pingali Venkayya presented a new flag design to Mahatma Gandhi at Vijayawada, and to 1931, when a modified version featuring the charkha and three colours was proposed. The narrative concluded with the Constituent Assembly’s adoption of the present Tricolour with the Ashoka Chakra on July 22, 1947. Key phases of India’s freedom struggle were shown alongside this progression.

The final segment featured a sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi, the charkha and a large Ashoka Chakra, linking the Swadeshi movement with broader ideas of self-reliance. Cultural performers accompanied the tableau with a presentation set to Kasumbi No Rang, a composition by Gujarati poet Jhaverchand Meghani.

The tableau was presented by the Information Department of the Government of Gujarat. Officials associated with the exercise included Information and Broadcasting Secretary Vikrant Pandey, Information Commissioner Kishor Bachani, Additional Director Arvind Patel, Joint Director Sanjay Kachot and Deputy Director Bhavna Vasava.

This year’s Republic Day parade included 30 tableaux—17 from states and Union Territories and 13 from Union government departments. Around 2,500 artists took part in cultural performances, while approximately 10,000 guests from across the country attended the ceremony.

Proceedings began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, followed by the arrival of the President at the saluting dais, the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. The event was attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa as chief guests, reflecting India’s current diplomatic engagements with the European Union.

A new feature of this year’s parade was the participation of animals referred to by the armed forces as “Silent Warriors”. These included Mongolian Bactrian camels, mules deployed in high-altitude regions such as the Siachen Glacier, birds of prey and military dog squads.