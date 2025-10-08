Gujarat to Showcase 24 Years of Governance with Statewide Development Week

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government will launch a state-wide initiative, ‘Vikas Saptah’, from October 7 to 15 to mark 24 years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister. The observance will include project inaugurations worth ₹3,326 crore, new MoUs with industries, and a series of job and entrepreneurship programs aimed at promoting inclusive growth.

At a press briefing, Minister Rushikesh Patel, said the week-long program will focus on 13 themes across 10 departments. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the event virtually from Gandhinagar, with simultaneous participation by officials and citizens across all districts.

The opening day will include the ‘Bharat Vikas Pratigya’, an oath-taking ceremony at state and district offices, schools, and colleges. An exhibition of flagship government schemes will be held at the Sabarmati Riverfront, accompanied by academic competitions and cultural programs.

Economic activities during the week will include a large-scale employment drive. More than 50,000 youth are expected to receive appointment letters, and 25,000 ITI students will be offered provisional placements. Over 100 industrial MoUs will be signed to upgrade training infrastructure at Industrial Training Institutes.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, scheduled for October 9–10 in Mehsana, will spotlight MSMEs and entrepreneurship through an assistance fair, vendor development program, reverse buyer-seller meet, and startup hackathon. The conference aims to link regional enterprises with state and global markets under the Viksit Gujarat@2047 framework.

In the cooperative sector, more than one crore postcards have been written by members of cooperative societies thanking the Prime Minister for reforms such as GST changes and support to the sector. These will be displayed at an exhibition in Ahmedabad.

Rural and municipal infrastructure will also be a focus area. Programs between October 11–13 will include inaugurations and foundation stone ceremonies for civic projects and new Panchayat buildings. Gram Panchayats will be ranked under the Panchayat Advancement Index, and top performers will be honoured.

On October 14, Krushi Vikas Divas will bring together farmers for seminars and exhibitions on new technology, animal health, and sustainable agriculture.

The concluding day at Mahatma Mandir will feature the inauguration and foundation laying of development works worth ₹3,326 crore, spanning health, education, and rural development projects.

In the health sector, around 10,000 beneficiaries under the Namo Shree Yojana and 6,000 under the Pradhanmantri Matru Vandana Yojana will receive payments through DBT. The Health Department will also distribute Ayushman cards to 14,000 senior citizens and operationalize 180 new TrueNAT TB testing machines across districts.

A dedicated CPR training drive will be conducted through 24 medical colleges, and mental health awareness sessions will be organized on October 10, World Mental Health Day. The government also plans to establish one model Community Health Centre in each district.

In higher education, the state will conduct hackathons, essay and quiz competitions, and lectures to promote innovation and research.

The Information and Broadcasting Department will launch a publication titled 24 Varsh Safal Ane Saksham Netrutva Na and digital engagement campaigns on MyGov India.